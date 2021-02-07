Indian authorities launched a search operation on Sunday after part of a mountain glacier broke off, causing a huge surge of water, mud and debris that damaged homes and a power plant in the Himalayas. There are at least nine people dead and 140 missing.

Part of the Nanda Devi glacier, in the Tapovan area of ​​the northern state of Uttarakhand, came off Sunday morning and caused damage to the Rishiganga power plant, according to police officer Rishi Khemka. A video shared by authorities and taken from the side of a steep hill shows a wall of water rushing toward one of the dams, breaking it into pieces with little resistance before breaking down the river.

More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police They were involved in the search and rescue operation, including expert mountaineering soldiers, who worked late into the night under bright halogen lights, authorities said.

Rishiganga hydroelectric power station was destroyedwhile the one in Dhauliganga was damaged, said Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for the paramilitary Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Pandey said that at least 42 workers were trapped inside two tunnels at the Dhauliganga plant; 12 others who were trapped inside one tunnel were rescued and at least 30 are in the other tunnel, he added.

Another 140 workers at the two plants are still missing, he said.

Ravi Bejaria, a government spokesman, said that floods also damaged homesAlthough authorities did not report how many residents were injured, missing or killed.

The glacier’s detachment released water trapped behind the ice, as well as dragging mud and other materials down the mountain and into other bodies of water. A notice was issued for residents on the banks of the Alaknanda River to move immediately to safer areas.

Several teams of rescuers went to the affected area, according to authorities.

“It all started around 10 in the morning. We heard a blast that shook our village, ” Dinesh Negi, a resident of the town of Raini, told The Associated Press by phone. He said they watched from above as the water turned muddy and turned into a torrent.

“We knew something bad had happened,” Negi said. “We could see the fury of the river.”

A video showed rescuers in camouflage uniforms and bright yellow or red helmets, using ropes to reach victims. A man who was pulled out of a muddy hole threw his arms into the air and rescuers laughed and rejoiced with him. Rescuers comforted the victims who were lying on a row of stretchers in the open air.

Scientists have long known that global warming is contributing to the melting and breaking of the world’s glaciers.

The Himalayan area has a chain of energy projects on the Alaknanda River and its tributaries.

More than 1,000 people died in 2013 in Uttarakhand when heavy rains caused landslides and floods, dragging thousands of houses and roads and cutting off many areas of the state.

Source: AP and AFP

PB