BJP MP from Bangalore South and newly appointed President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tejashwi Surya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today. He demanded the deployment of permanent units of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bengaluru.

Tejaswi Surya said, ‘On August 11, there was an incident of violence in Bengaluru, where police stations were attacked. It led to the arrest of some key conspirators in the NIA investigation. It turns out that the protest was not spontaneous, it was a conspiracy. ‘

In last few years, Bluru has become epicenter of terror activities, proven through many NIA arrests & busted sleeper cells in the city. I urged Hon HM Sri @AmitShah Ji to set up a permanent division of NIA in Bluru I thank him for his assurance that it will be set up soon! pic.twitter.com/ASxMuumtPr – Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) September 27, 2020

He further said, ‘Many terrorist modules and sleeper cells were busted in Bengaluru. I urged the Home Minister to set up a permanent unit of the NIA to prevent anti-India activities that want to use Bengaluru as a machine for terrorist activities. He assured that it will be set up soon. ‘