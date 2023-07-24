Good preparation for the openings, deep understanding of the strategy, keen nose for tactics, great capacity for calculation, cold bloodedness typical of a bomb defusor and good physical and psychological condition. All these virtues describe an excellent chess player, but one essential is missing when it comes to winning against elite opponents: precision reminiscent of computers.

Magnus Carlsen owns it, without a doubt, which is why he has been as a number one indisputable. In the game in this video he displays it with impressive brilliance against a rival of rank, the Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. And he does it from the opening, taking advantage of the Frenchman’s carelessness. Then he keeps the advantage of him with great vigour. And he caps off his masterpiece with a splendid finish.