Johan Derksen in a cool biker jacket, Willem-Alexander in trendy jeans and Marc-Marie Huijbregts with a quiff like he just walked out of the movie Grease. The internet is captivated by a new app that takes very realistic school photos of famous and unknown people, with of course a good dash of humor. The results are astonishing, and according to experts, just the beginning. “The next step is to simulate our lives in videos.”
#Stunning #school #photos #flood #social #media #beginning
In pictures: civilians, the first victims of the military escalation between Hamas and Israel
Civilian populations are on the front lines of the fighting between Israel and Hamas. According to the latest figures communicated...