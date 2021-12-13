Things can get weird in the motor vehicle world. “When the man got close to the water, he cranked the engine hard so that the wheels spun in the air above the water. Now and then the man very carefully held the tires against the surface of the water, and at one point he jumped with an unexpected movement from the rope ladder onto the raging moped, which darted away at a speed.” The blood-curdling minute and a half in which Max Verstappen turned a year of car racing into the slow support act for a single lap, had the magic of water riding in Maarten Biesheuvel’s fantastic story ‘Moped at sea’.

The two most beautiful scenes of the hours Formula 1 on Ziggo were wordless. We saw the young world champion when he finally got out, alone. He took off his helmet and also took off his helmet cap. His forehead, his flaxen-furred cheeks, his eyes—everything was wet. Verstappen kept rubbing his face, as if trying to massage his own disbelief out.

Then there was his defeated competitor Lewis Hamilton, who lingered. He sat for a long time. Every now and then the director took the picture of the driver staring behind his helmet window, riveted to his car, unwilling to return to a world in which you are suddenly overtaken after a perfect race – a moped at sea would have surprised him less.

The disappointed loser would have benefited from the broadcast of book program Moped at sea, a few hours later. It was devoted to the books that kept a person afloat this year. It delivered beautiful thoughts and explicit cultural criticism on. Tommy Wieringa sang the praises of The lonely century by Noreena Hertz. We are all orphaned by individualism and technology (“Pim Fortuyn’s term,” Wieringa said) and “social scripts” are getting lost. Young people no longer know how to make a date. During a talk for the GroenLinks group, Wieringa had heard that solidarity and connection were regarded as ‘nasty words’. Couldn’t find any other terms for that, was the worrisome request.

Seeing people thinking in pictures

Roxane van Ieperen had, among other things, Trauma traces van Bessel van der Kolk, a choice that indicated that the books that should give us something to hold on to in 2021 are not necessarily cheerful. This uncompromising character is characteristic of the program. Presenters Wilfried de Jong and Ruth Joos consistently try to have real conversations, such as with Poet Laureate Lieke Marsman (31) on Sunday. Sometimes a question leads to a dead end, sometimes an exchange ends in misunderstanding, but it is nice to see people thinking in the picture. Marsman, who was told a year ago that she is terminally ill, said that she had experienced the year as “merciful”. “It was not a pit or hole, but a whole landscape, with beautiful and ugly things.”

Searching but confident, Marsman said she had learned to “do what life asks of her.” She had cast off trepidation and now stated without further ado that the Netherlands has a bad prime minister. “Maybe I’m a little less nuanced, I think,” after which she laughed because she herself noticed how many caveats there were in that sentence.

The conversation kept returning to how Marsman’s worldview and self-image have been changed by the knowledge that she is dying, but not for a moment was asked what it feels like. That is a relief in the emotion-saturated Dutch television landscape. De Jong did read a quote from the poet at the end of the conversation: “We thought that love was the most important thing in life, it turns out that staying alive is the most important thing in life.”