After the deadly virus was found in dead crows in Indore, Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of Madhya Pradesh has issued a bird flu alert in MP. According to the Public Relations Department, an alert has been issued on the instructions of Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel for effective control over the deaths of crows in the state. With this, all the districts of the state have been asked to be vigilant. Under any circumstances, instructions have been given for immediate action on the notice of death of crows or other birds. It has also been asked to follow instructions issued by the Government of India for disease control.Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department said that from December 23 to January 3, 2021, 142 deaths occurred in Indore, 100 in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar-Malwa, 13 in Khargone district and nine crows in Sehore. Samples of dead crows were immediately collected by State DI, Bhopal. The labs are being sent. Action is being taken by the Quick Response Team by setting up a control room in Indore.

Also read: – ‘The Great Khali’ will confront the opponents of the Agricultural Law, prepared on the request of the MP Agriculture Minister

Special instructions to officers of animal husbandry department

According to the release, officers of the Animal Husbandry Department posted in the districts have been instructed. According to this, immediately after receiving the information about the death of the crows, under the guidance of the District Collector, in coordination with the local administration and other departments, send a report by taking immediate control and mitigation action. Besides, keeping special watch on poultry and poultry products market, farms, reservoirs and migratory birds, collect samples of migratory birds and send them to Bhopal Lab.

What did the animal husbandry minister say about the alert…

Employees engaged in disease control work have been directed by the Health Department to ensure PPE kits, anti-viral drugs, dead birds, infected material, dietary disposals and disinfection. Animal Husbandry Minister Patel said that H5N8, a virus found in crows, has not yet been found in chickens. The virus found in chickens is usually H5N1. He appealed to the people to immediately report the death of birds to the local veterinary institution or veterinary officer.