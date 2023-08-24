Stung by a hornet while on holiday with his parents in Costa Vescovato, a 9-year-old German boy died of anaphylactic shock. It happened in the area of ​​the Valli Unite Cooperative where the boy’s family was staying. They had arrived from Nuremberg in the Tortona area because the child’s mother had wanted to return to the places where she had in turn spent a few childhood summers.

Everything happened in a few moments, the young victim went into cardiac arrest due to the poison injected by the insect, for a few moments the heart started beating again, so much so that the child was intubated and transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Alessandria but then there was nothing more to be done and brain death was declared.

Parents agreed to organ harvesting which has already been done.

Shocked the local community, the mayor Ottavio Rube knows the child’s mother very well (“when she came here as a child, she used to play with my daughter”) and explains that the victim’s family were aware of the pollen allergy from which the boy suffered but they thought she was the only one. “After what happened – adds the mayor -, we inspected the cooperative area and destroyed two hornet nests and one wasp nest, but there were no nests in the camping site where the child was stung. It was a passing bumblebee. This is when they nest in tree trunks and there are a lot of them because it’s very hot.”