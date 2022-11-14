In both cases the vehicles are just taken, don’t worry. But this bastard doesn’t even reach 250 km/h, tsssk.

Last Saturday I happened to be in Oberhausen with my girlfriend to get the big groceries. Nice for the undersigned, because that way you can let the car out on the A3. At the border crossing it is always careful and you have to hold back. On the way back to Arnhem we came across two fast Waves that went sporty from the exit (towards Beekbergen, always a nice exit). In the end it turned out to be ‘a race’ where nothing was shunned, including overtaking on twisty roads with double solid lines. Of course I took it easy: after a ride A3 most of the testosterone is gone. It is also a little too exciting. Your happiness depends on the behavior of others.

A45S and S3

Anyway, nowadays it seems normal to drive very fast on the Dutch roads with two people. Last night it was hit, reports Police Team Traffic Central Netherlands on their Instagram page. In this case it is again two German hot hatchbacks. Only this time no Golfs, but really fast cars, namely Mercedes-AMG A45S and an (as it looks like) Audi S3.

These cars drove at enormous speed on the A2 near Nieuwegein-Zuid. And by tremendous speed we mean 252 km/h and 248 km/h. The police managed to apprehend both gentlemen. In both cases the driving licenses were immediately confiscated. Not only that, the cars also went with the police.

Stumpert doesn’t make it to 250, so

Furthermore, there is not much information available about this race. Whether the Mercedes let off some gas to pass the Audi and take an extra point, I have no idea. We do know that it’s really sour when you’re the dick of the two.

Look, in beige cases it is of course no chance to drive a car 250 in the Netherlands. But in both cases the penalty will be about the same. Only one has driven over 250 and the other was too slow to let the speed limiter do its job. Then you are a bit

If anyone knows why the other only drove 248 km/h and not like a big boy just drove 250+, we’d love to hear about it in the comments!

