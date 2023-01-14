For the Seahawks, getting into the playoffs is a win in itself, but that doesn’t mean they’re without a chance. After a period of weakness, Seattle has pulled itself together and won the last two games of the regular season. This was possible because the running game around rookie Kenneth Walker worked and the defense kept the two opponents on a total of 22 points. But San Francisco has one of the most dangerous attacking lines in the league, and that didn’t change when rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, actually number three, took over due to injuries. He’s got some star players around that Seattle will need to put the brakes on to make the game a real test for Purdy. But even if the Seahawks defense holds up, they’ll have to score first, which will be hard enough: San Francisco has a great defense, averaging just 16.6 points per game, a league-high.