The author Ulrike Dreasner reads from her article about Alma Landshut. © Screenshot image film “Stolpertexte”/LBI

The Leo Baeck Institute has collected millions in letters, diaries and photo albums from German Jews killed by the Nazis. Now these sources have become a unique literary project.

Berlin – The memory of the crimes committed against the Jews of Europe by Nazi Germany has found its way into contemporary witness accounts since the end of the Second World War. People of Jewish faith go to schools, sit down in discussion groups or speak in front of the German Bundestag about the ideologically planned and industrially carried out extermination of six million Jews during the Nazi era.

Almost eighty years after the end of the war and the liberation of Auschwitz, fewer and fewer of these contemporary witnesses are still alive who can report firsthand about persecution, expulsion and the Shoah. “What will happen when the last contemporary witnesses have died one day?” ask people like Matthias Pfeffer, who want to “keep the memory of this human catastrophe alive”.

Matthias Pfeffer has found his own answer. He founded a literary memory project. Under the title “Stolpertexte” the authors went in search of clues: in the archive of Leo Baeck Institute New York They came across personal testimonies of German Jews under National Socialism. Literary texts emerged that, similar to the stumbling blocks in European cities, commemorate the people who fell into the Nazi extermination machine.

“Lively texts made from historical material”

The unique literary project will be presented to the public on Thursday, March 21st at the Leipzig Book Fair. “So far, around thirty authors have taken part,” says Pfeffer, who came up with the idea. “The archive of the Leo Baeck Institute is wonderfully accessible digitally.” The collection includes millions of letters, diaries and photo albums from German-speaking Jews. “The writers have turned the historical material into living texts.”

The circle of trackers includes Ulrike Draesner and Olga Grjasnowa, Moritz Rinke and Norbert Hummel, Tijan Sila, Karosh Taha and Julie Zeh. “So that they don’t stand at a loss in front of the Leo Baeck Institute’s huge archive, we asked the authors whether there was a special place where they could have their story set,” explains Pfeffer. “We asked them where they see their literary memorial stone for persecuted Jews.”

The “Stumbling Texts” are to be published as an abridged version, especially in the areas where the persecuted formerly lived. Local media or the internet channels of the communities from which the people were expelled or where they were murdered could pick up the texts. The Leo Baeck Institute will also upload them to its homepage. “Storytelling is central to how we understand our world and ourselves,” says Markus Krah, director of the Leo Baeck Institute. “These short texts invite readers to imagine the lives of the people who have left their mark in our archives.”

The “highly political message” for the present

Initiator and co-curator Pfeffer sees it as a “highly political message” for the present, in which extreme right-wing politicians talk about “remigration” and play the Wannsee Conference. “Anti-Semitism is the most important identifying sign of authoritarianism and totalitarianism,” says the studied philosopher and journalist. “Anti-Semitic and racist attitudes show, like an early warning system, what the state of social freedom is.”

How does his memory project manage to build a bridge between historical facts and a literary text? Pfeffer responds to the question with a line of poetry by Friedrich Hölderlin: “But what remains is created by the poets.” This is the motive of the author’s work.

In her “Stumbling Texts” Ulrike Draesner tells of Alma Landshut, who was kidnapped to Theresienstadt. “As an author who writes literature, I don’t actually have to be afraid of gaps,” explains Draesner. “I don’t have to fill them up either. I can try to deal with them.”