key match for FC Cartagena Y Girona F.C. on their respective goals. those of Luis Carrion come to the appointment with the obligation to achieve victory for not be left off the hook definitively of the fight for the playoff, Well, they are eight and with four rivals ahead. Meanwhile, those of Michel they also do it with the need to win if they don’t want to say goodbye to their chances of ending up in direct promotion positions. What is clear is that the tie does not help much, especially for the Albinegros who would be far from sixth position. For the Catalans, they would at least maintain their good moment of results (follow the match live on AS.com).

In the port city the illusion to be among the first six was lowered after three consecutive losses. Didn’t help get her back. victory against AD Alcorcón, as the bottom team beat Carrión’s team in the first half. That’s him fear that there is in the environment, that the team leaves without the intensity required for a crash like today’s. It also doesn’t help that during the week there was more talk about the continuity or not of Pablo De Blasis, who made his idea of ​​extending his contract to go to Argentina more or less clear. more being an essential player in the elaboration of an offensive game and that he is going through a great moment of form.

for this duel, Carrión will not be able to count on Gallarowned by Girona FC, and Moonwho is still injured. The rest is at the disposal of the technician, who aims to be faithful to the last weeks block despite the bad image of the first time. Silva, Once his sanction has been completed, he will occupy the left side. Like Bodigerin place of Tejera in the double pivot to the detriment of Cristóforo.

Depleted on a key day

The Girona prepares for the most difficult yet. Michel go to Cartagena with seven casualties due to injury (Jairo, Valery, Santi Bueno, Bernardo, Terrats, Sarmiento and Kebe) and is forced to give his team a whole new twist. The defending is in box because he has Santi Bueno and Bernardo out, so he will have to pull the subsidiary player Biel Farres and reconvert to Victor Sanchez. Another option is to place Arnau, who would move from the right lane to the axis of the rear. The the only one who is sure is Juanpe. Despite everything, the rojiblanco team comes full of confidence why has won six his last seven games and he knows that he cannot fail if he wants to continue his fight for direct promotion. It is a train that does not expect or allow setbacks because Almería, second, takes six points.

Míchel will look for his team to be the protagonist of the ball and there they will have to Take a step forward Baena and Ivan Martin. Both know each other from Villarreal and are at a great level of form. Its associative and vertical football must be key because upstairs stuani waits. The Uruguayan scored last week and is in full fight to be the top scorer. Add 18 goals and is the main threat to the Cartagena.

AS TO FOLLOW

by blasis. Fundamental in the offensive game of the albinegros. His contribution will be key for Cartagena to maintain its chances of being in the playoffs.

arnau. He is the young value of the Girona quarry. He can play both lane and central. His appearances, always dangerous. He has six assists and one goal.

KEYS

Intensity. The team gave a bad image against AD Alcorcón, perhaps because of how far they see sixth place. He must improve against an uncomfortable rival.

Upward. Girona have been able to win six of their last seven league games. The only defeat was in their last game away, in Zaragoza.

UPS AND DOWNS

FC Cartagena. Silva returns, while Gallar, by contract, and Luna, injured, will not be.

Girona F.C.. Pablo Moreno, Aleix García and the subsidiary player Monjonell return. The injured Jairo, Valery, Santi Bueno, Bernardo, Terrats, Sarmiento and Kebe are absent.