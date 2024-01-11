Stumble Guys has one release date as for its first console version, that concerns Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onewhere it will arrive on January 23, 2024, and will subsequently also arrive on PlayStation platforms, on PS4 and PS5.

It is a Fall Guys clone which has achieved impressive notoriety, above all for the fact of being the most convincing alternative to the Mediatonic game present in recent years on mobile platforms, where it has achieved truly remarkable success.

At this point, the time has come to arrive on consoles too, for a direct clash with the title that served as a source of inspiration.

It will start with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, where Stumble Guys will be available very soon, starting from January 23, 2024.