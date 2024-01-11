Stumble Guys has one release date as for its first console version, that concerns Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onewhere it will arrive on January 23, 2024, and will subsequently also arrive on PlayStation platforms, on PS4 and PS5.
It is a Fall Guys clone which has achieved impressive notoriety, above all for the fact of being the most convincing alternative to the Mediatonic game present in recent years on mobile platforms, where it has achieved truly remarkable success.
At this point, the time has come to arrive on consoles too, for a direct clash with the title that served as a source of inspiration.
It will start with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, where Stumble Guys will be available very soon, starting from January 23, 2024.
A nice free-to-play competitive multiplayer
Stumble Guys will be released for free as free-to-play basic, but you can already pre-order the Stumble Bundle, which for 4.99 euros allows you to get the main game and the Special Stumbler Beginner's Pack, with an exclusive character (Six Taishogen), the Slime Pass and 1,600 gems to spend in the internal store.
Similar to Fall Guys, Stumble Guys also takes a bit of the concept of Takeshi's Castle, putting players into crazy levels in which they essentially have to try to reach a goal before the others or simply survive last, overcoming absolutely crazy obstacles and situations.
Each level implements a clear selection and only those who resist until the end can aim for victory, in a competitive multiplayer with a rather cheerful atmosphere. Stumble Guys has also been confirmed on PS5 and PS4 but does not yet have a release date on Sony consoles, you can learn more about it in our Stumble Guys review.
#Stumble #Guys #release #date #Xbox #famous #Fall #Guys #clone #PlayStation
Leave a Reply