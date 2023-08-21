For those who have not followed the title in question, it is a Fall Guys clone that has achieved extraordinary success on mobile and PC platforms, which is now preparing to reach consoles as well. The announcement on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions was published last month, now there is also confirmation for PS5 and PS4.

After the first announcement which mainly concerned the Xbox platforms, the confirmation of the arrival of Stumble Guys on PS5 and PS4 with the game therefore intended to get to consoles both for Microsoft and Sony platforms.

Pre-registrations and bonuses for Stumble Guys on console

Stumble Guys, a moment of play

The Scopely development team reported that those who made the pre-registration for the console versions they will receive some special items such as “Karat Crusher”, “Row Footsteps” and “Punch Emote”, as well as access to the trial beta version.

Pre-registration for Stumble Guys on console can be done at this address, entering your data and selecting the preferred platform with which to participate in the game. in addition toearly access through the beta test, this will also allow you to obtain particular customizations, which represent important elements in a title like this, very much based on the cosmetic characterizations for the characters.

It is in fact a free to play with microtransactions, waiting to understand precisely how the monetization of the game on consoles is destined to be structured. In the meantime, we can register and wait for more news in this regard, while you can learn more about the game in the original version by reading the review of Stumble Guys on mobile and PC platforms.