Stumble Guys finally has a exit date official on Nintendo Switchannounced today: the game will be available on the hybrid console from August 20, so it’s a very short wait at this point.

Available for some time on mobile platforms and then also arrived on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, Stumble Guys had already been announced for Nintendo Switch, but it took longer than expected to arrive, evidently. At this point, however, there is not much left: the game will be available from August 20 on the Nintendo console.

For the occasion, the Scopely team also released a presentation trailer to celebrate the arrival of Stumble Guys in the Nintendo Switch version, a platform that could be particularly suitable for the game.