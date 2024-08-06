Stumble Guys finally has a exit date official on Nintendo Switchannounced today: the game will be available on the hybrid console from August 20, so it’s a very short wait at this point.
Available for some time on mobile platforms and then also arrived on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, Stumble Guys had already been announced for Nintendo Switch, but it took longer than expected to arrive, evidently. At this point, however, there is not much left: the game will be available from August 20 on the Nintendo console.
For the occasion, the Scopely team also released a presentation trailer to celebrate the arrival of Stumble Guys in the Nintendo Switch version, a platform that could be particularly suitable for the game.
A real phenomenon
Having become a real phenomenon especially on mobile platforms, Stumble Guys was born as a sort of clone free to play of Fall Guys, but has achieved impressive notoriety, in some ways even superior to that of its model.
Its arrival on Nintendo Switch could give a significant additional boost to the game’s diffusion, considering the popularity of the platform in question.
Like Fall Guys, this one features a variety of multiplayer challenges in a battle royale format, featuring different gameplay mechanics but generally centered around some pretty crazy-looking obstacle courses.
The tests are divided into several progressive rounds, which see a clear selection of players from time to time, who are eliminated until only one remains, the winner of the test. You can learn more about him in our review of Stumble Guys.
