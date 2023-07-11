At [email protected] in July 2023, Scopely revealed that it will release the battle royale free-to-play Stumble Guys on consoles, starting with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The announcement is accompanied by a trailer that you can see in the video below.
You can pre-register for the beta via the official Stumble Guys website, at this address.
A party game reminiscent of Fall Guys
Stumble Guys is a party games online battle royale style, in which 32 online players compete in frantic obstacle courses and other challenges of various kinds, all accompanied by stylized and colorful graphics.
As explained in our review, the game mechanics in many ways resemble those of Fall Guys, so much so that many define it as a shameless “clone”, but it has enjoyed considerable success on both PC and mobile. We’ll see if it will be the same on consoles as well.
