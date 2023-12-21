Zakharova: information about the threat of fishermen from Russia to Denmark is being fed by the West

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that foreign media reports about a threat to the security of Denmark allegedly emanating from Russian fishermen are being replicated by the West with the aim of destroying relations between Moscow and the Faroe Islands.

We proceed from the fact that such lies are aimed at destroying the pragmatic relations between Moscow and Tórshavn that have developed over many years and are part of a large-scale information campaign of the West against Russia Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the diplomat, such allegations are not new. Fishing is regulated by relevant documents and confirmed at a meeting of the interstate commission.

The fisheries commission session in December clarified fish catch quotas

Zakharova clarified that the session of the joint Russian-Faroese Fisheries Commission was held in December, at which fish catch quotas for vessels of both sides were agreed upon for 2024.

The diplomat recalled that the basis for many years of interaction in this area is the agreement between the government of the USSR, as well as the authorities of Denmark and the Faroe Islands “On mutual relations in the field of fisheries between the USSR and the Faroe Islands” of 1977.

In accordance with this document, quotas for fishing in Russian and Faroese waters are distributed annually, taking into account the mutual interests of the parties Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Under the agreement, Russia grants the Faroe Islands a fishing quota in the Barents Sea, in turn gaining the opportunity to fish in Faroese waters and tranship the catch on the islands.

Denmark believes that the extension of the fisheries agreement has put the country in a stupid position

On December 13, Flemming Splidsboel, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute of International Studies, said in an interview with Danmarks Radio that the extension of the fisheries agreement between Russia and the Faroe Islands against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine put Denmark in a stupid position.

He noted that previously these agreements were not given special attention, but they decided to extend them at a stage when “Western countries, on the contrary, are breaking off relations with Russia.”

Splidsboel believes that the extension of the treaty poses a challenge for Copenhagen, since the Faroe Islands, being autonomous within the kingdom, continue “relations with the Russians as if nothing had happened.”

The researcher emphasized that against the backdrop of world events, the situation has become sensitive and has become a security policy.

If even a small fishing fleet gathers there, the Russians will have an obvious opportunity for espionage, and Denmark is interested in closing this loophole Flemming SplidsboelSenior Research Fellow at the Danish Institute of International Studies

Rosrybolovstvo proposed to ban the export of fish from the Faroe Islands

In October it was reported that Rosrybolovstvo proposed to the Russian government to introduce a ban on the import of fish products from the Faroe Islands. They were going to do this “as a response to protective actions against Russian fishing enterprises.” The authorities want to replace the lost imports by redirecting part of the export supplies to the Russian market.

In 2022, British authorities criticized the Faroe Islands for refusing to end a fisheries treaty with Russia. Then it was reported that the authorities of the Danish territory allowed Moscow to annually catch 75 thousand tons of blue whiting in a special area used jointly with Great Britain. In June 2023, the Faroese government allowed Russian ships are allowed to enter their ports only within the framework of a bilateral intergovernmental agreement in order to “significantly reduce their activity” on their territory.