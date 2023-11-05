Even if your favorite car doesn’t have to be much bigger than a medium-sized sports car, you can simply take it with you in this Concorde Liner.

Camping can be as simple or extreme as you want. You can cram a pop-up tent and a well-filled backpack into the back of a Renault Twingo, but most people still opt for a caravan. Or actually even more people for a camper, and preferably one of size.

Bring your car

The latter poses one challenge. These large campers are usually based on large commercial vehicles that therefore become even larger. This makes strolling through the narrow streets of small Italian villages a nightmare. Not only that, you also have to pack and fold all your things otherwise it won’t be dry when you’re away and it starts to rain. A solution is to take your car with you, on a trailer for example.

Concord

You can also do it like this Concorde Liner. This obscenely large camper has a real garage on board. As you can see in the attached photo, you can then take a Smart Fortwo with you, which is ideal for city centers.

The largest (and especially longest) Concorde Liner even offers enough space for a sports car. In this case, the camper brand shows that an SL Pagoda simply fits in the back. Bring an entire house on wheels and then have a delicious classic sports car with you for trips on location. Ideal!

House on wheels

By house on wheels we really mean a house on wheels. Like the better campers, the Concorde Liner has an interior that many living rooms in an average Dutch home can admire. A full kitchen with associated equipment, a bathroom and a bedroom are of course also included. Concorde says you have access to one Living Ambience, KitchenStudio, Wellness Oasis and The Relaxation Center.

Very expensive

The Concorde Liner is a spacious living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom with garage, all compact enough to move around. We wanted to advise Amsterdam students to stop looking at homes, but unfortunately the Liner also comes with a hefty price tag. Even the cheapest model will cost you 542,000 euros and the most expensive and largest, where your Pagoda fits, is around 750,000 euros.

Truck

As you may have seen coming, you also need a truck driver’s license for the Concorde Liner. Because of the headlights you might think that the base is a Mercedes Actros, but it is the smaller Atego (the same chassis that underpins the Alfa Romeo 159). @willeme lay). The 7.7 liter six-in-line turbo diesel from the Atego has also been carried over. 299 hp sounds on the low side, but 1,200 Nm is more than sufficient. And you buy the Liner precisely because your other car, which is faster and more agile, simply fits in the back.

This article Stuff your favorite car in the back of this extreme camper first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Stuff #favorite #car #extreme #camper