A boy poses with his ball at the door of his house in the village of Fraga, a precarious settlement located in the city of Buenos Aires, on June 6, 2020. Natacha Pisarenko / AP

In Alto Río Senguer, a town of 1,600 inhabitants still under quarantine in the middle of Patagonia, a boy who lives with his father in the countryside receives lessons on the radio. A little further north, in Añelo, a small community that suffers from the Vaca Muerta oil tanker fever, there are only six computers for the 60 students in high school. The teacher of 26 five-year-olds in La Rioja lost contact with one of them because the mother’s mobile, the only one in the family, is reserved for the two oldest. “In Argentina there are places that are in the forties, with an analog agenda. There you cannot give a class by Zoom ”, warns the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, in a conversation with correspondents. The quarantine has exposed the structural weaknesses of the South American country and the tensions of a society that cannot overcome inequality.

A recent Unicef ​​report established that 81% of households with children and adolescents are in contact with the educational system and receive schoolwork during social isolation against covid-19. But he warns that 37% of those same households do not have a computer to perform tasks. The problems are accentuated when the magnifying glass is placed on low-income families. “There the gap is deepening,” says the UNICEF report, “because 28% do not have Internet and 53% study without a computer.” If a detailed analysis is made by region, the ratio of households in contact with school falls to less than 60% in the north of the country, where the highest poverty rates are registered. In Argentina there are at least six million children living in a marginal situation.

The teacher Carlos Luna teaches at a rural school located 85 kilometers south of Bariloche, in the Patagonian mountain range, in a place with very poor connectivity. Students study at home with the booklets that the Ministry of Education has distributed in vulnerable areas (it has distributed 18 million copies) and consume the audiovisual and radio content disseminated by the public media. In everyday life, however, the most important instrument is the parents’ mobile phone. “We have worked a lot with the audios. We asked our students, for example, to tell their daily life, how they feel, how they are coping with not being able to go out and what they miss. Then we edit the audios and we show them on national radio in Bariloche, ”says Luna.

The quarantine also exposed social inequalities in communities that show good overall statistics. In a public school in Palermo, one of the most affluent neighborhoods in Buenos Aires, 10% of the students receive a bag of food bought with the contribution of all the parents. The shortage of computers in what is supposed to be a middle-class neighborhood surprises school authorities. The situation worsens when one moves away from the north of the capital and enters the suburbs.

Ingrid Catalán lives in Virrey del Pino, La Matanza district, and has seven children, three of them in primary school. “All three use my cell phone. It is very complicated, because in our area there is no Wi-Fi and downloading the content sent by the school is complicated. There are days when we sit for four or five hours doing different tasks, ”he says. The quarantine began along with the school year and Catalan’s youngest daughter meets her teacher only by video. In a school in Liniers, located on the border between the city of Buenos Aires and the province, teacher Ayelén Pesce highlights the challenge of containing the smallest students. “The first thing we did was try to establish the bond with the family through WhatsApp and lower the anxiety of the families that were starting. Now we make video calls so that parents can see the teachers, because the role of the family is very important, ”he says.

Minister Trotta agrees on the importance of the family, which will vary according to “the educational trajectory of the adults in the home.” “That is more conditioning than access to technology. And the educational trajectory of the mother is more important, which is the one that assumes the tasks of pedagogical monitoring ”, he says. The higher the education of the parents, the better the monitoring of the school’s contents. It is not a piece of information to celebrate. “At home inequalities are consolidated,” warns Trotta, who sees how confinement limits the equalizing role that he imagines for public schools. “We are sure, and I have spoken with Latin American ministers, that our educational system is going to be more unequal from this pandemic. We will also have to deploy a search policy for all students who will not return to school. Every day that passes is one less student ”, says the minister. Argentine authorities do not expect a return to the classroom until at least September, evidence of the problems to come.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– The coronavirus map: this is how cases grow day by day and country by country

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– In case of symptoms, these are the phones that have been enabled in each Latin American country.