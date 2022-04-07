Studying Vocational school students belonging to gender minorities find educational institutions unsafe – Bullying, harassment, discrimination and racism highlight in responses

One in five people of the opposite sex who responded to the recent amisbarometer had considered suspending their studies or changing places of study.

The risk of dropping out of school for vocational minority vocational school students is clearly higher than for other respondents to the recent amisbarometer.

According to the amisbarometer, six per cent of men and women of all ages had considered suspending their studies or changing places of study. Nine percent of women under the age of 20 had considered this. However, one group is above the others: about one in five students belonging to gender minorities had considered leaving school.

“The exposure of gender minorities to factors exacerbating the risk of abortion seems alarmingly high,” the barometer states.

Common reasons to consider discontinuation are related to the attractiveness of the field or study or, for example, the quality of study. For gender minorities, responses highlighted bullying, harassment, discrimination, and racism.

“64 per cent of men under the age of 20 felt completely safe, 54 per cent of women and only 35 per cent of those of the opposite sex and those who did not want to say their gender,” the barometer states.

More than half Of the students aged 20–29, they have taken out a student loan during their lifetime. 37 per cent of students in the older age groups have used the loan. Student loans under the age of 20 have been raised by 11 per cent.

The most common student loan was taken out by students under the age of 20 who do not live with their parents or other guardians. 25 per cent of them had taken out a student loan, while seven per cent of those living with a guardian had taken out a student loan.

The financial situation of young people has improved compared to the 2019 Amisbarometer. In the youngest age group, under 20, eight per cent felt that money was not enough. About 17 percent of older students experienced problems with adequacy of money.

Of those under the age of 20 living with a parent or other guardian, 57 percent felt that the money had been enough for the past six months. The share has decreased by a few percentage points compared to the 2019 survey.

The first 59 per cent of the year’s students and 94 per cent of those beyond had done distance learning during the corona epidemic.

The majority of students who responded to the survey were somewhat satisfied with the amount of support they received in distance learning.

The need for support related to interest rate arrangements was greater for students who have studied for more than a year.

Ten per cent of first-year students and 15 per cent of those in further education would have needed support from the school but had not received it.

Amisbarometers provide information on the education, well-being and future prospects of students in the profession. It is implemented by the Finnish Association of Vocational Students (Sakki) and the Research and Education Research Foundation (Otus).

The amisbarometer is based on a survey of students in educational institutions, which was attended by almost 14,460 students in secondary vocational education from November to March 2021–2022.

The amisbarometer has been collected every two years since 2015.

For more information on Amisbarometers, see Sakin website.