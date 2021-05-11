Studying Vilho Louhivuori, 24, studies in the United States threaten to crash into Finland’s vaccination schedule – hundreds of universities require a vaccination certificate for those returning to campus

Basic healthy Finnish young people studying abroad are unlikely to have time to receive both doses of corona vaccine before the start of the autumn semester of educational institutions.

Coronary immunizations are advancing at an accelerating pace in Finland, but young adults can still wait for their vaccination turn.

Finland’s vaccination schedule causes problems for students going abroad in the autumn, as educational institutions may require vaccination certificates from students returning to them.

One of them is Vilho Louhivuori, whose plans threaten to go new due to the coronal guidelines of the Berklee School of Music in the United States.

The Berklee School of Music said it was demanding that the student have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine at least two weeks before the start of the fall semester.

Louhivuori, 24, from Espoo, is unlikely to have time to receive both doses of corona vaccine before his studies start in August.

“It would feel really unfortunate that I would have to be out of school for another year because of the corona. The continuum of learning would suffer, and everything should be redesigned again. ”

United States is the most popular study country among Finnish students outside Europe. According to a study by the Institute of International Education (IIE), almost 700 Finnish university students studied in the United States in 2020.

Now, more than 200 U.S. universities have made a coroner vaccination certificate a condition for students or employees to return to campus in the fall, it is clear The Chronicle of Higher Education magazine listing.

In addition to universities, there are similar policies in other educational institutions, such as the Berklee School of Music in Boston, where Louhivuori studies performing music.

In Finland no separate guidelines are planned for vaccinating Finns studying abroad, says the chief physician of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Paula Tiittala.

Thus, students receive the vaccine according to the normal vaccination schedule on their own turn.

It is currently estimated that basic health between the ages of 20 and 30 could receive the first dose of vaccination in the metropolitan area at the end of June or July. The second dose of the coronary vaccine is given in Finland three months after the first vaccine.

Louhivuoren the first year of study ended in Boston ahead of schedule last spring when a coronary pandemic closed educational institutions and forced foreign students to return to their home countries.

Louhivuori completed the spring courses in Finland. In the summer, it became clear that distance learning would also continue in the autumn.

“I decided I would rather skip the fall semester altogether because I want more value for high tuition. I want to be on site to learn, because in music schools, doing things together, projects and playing together are really important. ”

Vilho Louhivuori is not sure when he will be able to start his studies in the United States.­

When the school said that distance learning would continue for the most part even in the spring semester, Louhivuori decided to continue his studies only in the autumn of 2021.

“I have thought of this time as a temporary intermediate space. I have tried to do meaningful work, independent studies and projects that advance my professional skills. Now, however, I would finally like to go back to school and continue my studies. ”

This spring, the school announced that next fall semester, students will mostly get back to contact teaching and joint projects.

In several U.S. educational institutions have noted that not all international students will be able to receive both vaccinations before the beginning of the fall semester.

For example, top universities in Yale and Harvard are prepared to vaccinate those international students who do not have time to get the vaccine in their home country.

The university website states that these students may be required to have, for example, additional corona tests or other security measures before they have received full vaccination protection.

Louhivuori has been in contact with the music school about his situation but has not yet received an answer.

“For example, I should soon look for an apartment in Boston, terminate my current apartment in Finland and apply for a visa and scholarships. In June, you must also register for the courses and pay tuition fees in the early autumn. ”

Also The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) has received individual questions on the subject from Finnish students studying abroad, says the chief physician Hanna Nohynek.

There is currently a lot of discussion about entry criteria that can contribute to student mobility.

There is also between the EU and the US held a discussion during the spring how travel could be made possible in the summer with coronary vaccine certificates.

Currently, the United States has imposed a general entry ban on several countries, including Finland. The entry ban does not apply to nationals or residents of the United States or certain visas.

“This is not an easy thing to do. If restrictions are placed on entry or even on campus, does it take into account, for example, how well protected each vaccine provides after the first or second dose? In addition, virus variants can change situations, ”Nohynek reminds.