Studying Tuomas Uoti got into law in one fell swoop and now tells how it worked – according to the professor, a certain way of reading helps almost everyone.

Preparing for entrance exams requires perseverance, reading routines, and self-knowledge. Motivation gives a lot of push, say the students who have just entered Helsinki law.

In his twenties Eeva Joutsen last autumn, he received the best points from his group of friends and coaching students when he applied to the Faculty of Law of the University of Helsinki through an entrance examination.

The swan crossed the lower entry limit by 83 points briskly by 96 points. The maximum score would have been 140, but no one reached it.