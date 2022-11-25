The activities of the Tenth Emirates Oncology Conference, organized by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), were launched yesterday in Abu Dhabi for three days, in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. 100 oncologists from all over the world, and the most important oncology experts in the country and health professionals, will participate in discussing more than 25 scientific research, and exchanging experiences on the latest research, technologies and innovations in cancer treatment and care. The head of the conference, head of the Oncology Center at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, Dr. Khaled Saeed Bellaraj, confirmed in media statements on the sidelines of the conference that the first day sessions discussed the study of tumor-causing genes and their use in treatment methods for each patient separately, as the treatment is tailored according to the circumstances and diagnoses. And the genes of each patient, and the decision of the appropriate treatment for him.

He pointed out that cancer is still one of the main causes of death in the world, killing at least 10 million people annually. Therefore, SEHA recognizes the importance of organizing such specialized conferences that focus on oncology patients as a priority.

Participants will highlight the most advanced treatments, products and services in oncology, and the conference will focus on the latest research and developments in cancer care. The conference is the most influential platform in the UAE for doctors, surgeons, researchers, healthcare providers and health sector representatives, enabling them to communicate and exchange ideas to build the future of cancer care in the UAE.

Additional sessions focus on challenges in nursing, gynecologic malignancies, as well as contributions from oncology practitioners.