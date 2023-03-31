Studying | The spring graduation essays are concluded today by the Sami mother tongue and literature exam

45,600 students signed up for the Yo exams. There are about 700 fewer test cases than in spring 2022.

Spring The matriculation essays end today with the Sami mother tongue and literature exam.

The majority of matriculates now complete their matriculation examination according to the renewed degree structure. They will have to write at least five exams, while earlier the minimum requirement was four.

The results of this spring’s matriculation examination will be sent to upper secondary schools on May 16.