Studying The coronavirus is now spreading among students, and great squirrels and approt are just a memory – “Of course it causes grief”

Student parties have become nationwide sites for the spread of the coronavirus. Now the party has been canceled by the crowd and the mask recommendation has been extended regionally to students.

Coronavirus has spread in the fall, especially among college students. In recent weeks, exposures have occurred at several student events and student evenings, some of which have led to further infections.

Infections that spread from student parties in Vaasa led to the imposition of a new gathering restriction on the entire hospital district.

On Friday, the gathering restriction was tightened to ten people.

In several in hospital districts, colleges have switched to more extensive distance learning than planned or issued a mask recommendation for college facilities. Recently, the mask recommendation was extended to higher education institutions in the Pirkanmaa Hospital District.

During the last month, a significant part of Pirkanmaa’s corona infections has been diagnosed as a result of students ‘leisure activities, not in connection with actual studies, says the chairman of the Pirkanmaa regional pandemic control group, Tays’ chief physician Juhani Sand.

“Yes, we have a few clusters related to student vacations,” says Sand.

According to Sand, however, some of these infections were not caused at a student party in Pirkanmaa, but are related to the Vaasa infection chain.

“There are students from Pirkanmaa in Vaasa. Through families and friends, the chains have come to Tampere and Pirkanmaa. ”

According to Sand, it is important to remember that although the coronavirus is often milder in young people, they can spread it to other age groups.

Student life however, a total ban on essentially heard parties is not the best way forward, Sand says, even if restrictions are needed.

“I’d rather go through safe organizing and behaving,” Sand says.

Sand realizes that it is part of student life to be close to a large group. Many events also use intoxicants such as alcohol, which can result in safety being forgotten.

“It creates an equation where the disease spreads easily if there is a carrier among them.”

Sand highlights the risks of mass events. If students want to meet each other, it would be a good idea to do it in smaller, familiar groups who otherwise spend time studying. Social contacts between young people are important, but according to Sand, a face mask, for example, could be used in even smaller gatherings.

“The nature of the epidemic is such that it needs to be taken into account when spending student life,” says Sand.

Sand however, would not blame students alone for the spread of the coronavirus.

“For myself, many representatives of student organizations have been in contact and have collaborated very well and sought safe operating models,” Sand says.

“I have a very positive perception of student responsibility.”

At present, in Pirkanmaa, student organizations have for the most part refrained from organizing events involving physical presence.

According to Sand, however, the mask recommendation extended to the universities of the Pirkanmaa Hospital District could mean that more study-related attendance in small groups could possibly be organized.

Student celebrations in Vaasa in 2016.

“Now could be at home one weekend instead of dancing, ”Director of Diagnostics, Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Lasse Lehtonen advised him a couple of weeks ago students and other young people.

Chairman of Aalto University’s Business Administration (KY) students Heikki Helaniemi says that KY currently only hosts small events and remote events.

The difference with the usual events of a subject organization is huge, as KY has thousands of members. Normally at this time of year, this week, KY would have an autumn celebration week, which would include, for example, a large dinner event and appro, ie the students’ traditional bar tour.

Helaniemi says that the subject organizations under KY have, in cooperation with companies, organized remote events where students can get acquainted with, for example, internship opportunities in companies.

Special arrangements have not reduced the number of participants in the events.

“People clearly have the time and desire to participate,” says Helaniemi.

“Of course, there is sadness that you can’t do everything normally in the same way. Everyone is really understanding and agrees that this must be taken seriously. ”

Of the events with attendance, KY currently organizes mainly very small sports events.

KY provides instructions on its website to both event organizers and participants on the security arrangements to be followed at events. There is also a request on the website for those who participated in the events and later received a positive corona test result to contact the event organizers and KY’s representatives.

“The instruction is an important precaution for us, but no contact has yet been made through it. Fortunately!” says Helaniemi.

There have been infections at Aalto University, but Helaniemi has no information that anyone infected has participated in KY’s events.

“Students are also really worried about the situation,” says Helaniemi.

On Tuesday of this week, KY organized a support chat for its members, as many students are in a new phase of life and in addition are stressed about the infection situation.

Also The Student Union of the University of Helsinki (HYY) advises student organizations to compile a list of participants in their events.

“The lists have been useful in events where cases or suspicions of infection have come to light,” says HYY’s board member responsible for organizations. Lovisa Hirvonen.

Hirvonen says that participation lists are utilized in tracing infection chains. They came into need, for example, at the first-year medical faculty students event in early fall, where 300 people were exposed to the infection.

Hirvonen says that HYY currently recommends organizing events remotely. The student union’s own events have been held remotely since March.

HYY’s policy is that if the event cannot be organized according to all official safety instructions, it should be canceled or organized remotely. Hirvonen does not consider it possible to organize traditional mass events safely, but student life does not have to be abandoned completely.

“In the spring and autumn, sit-ups, seminars, trainings, hangouts and other remote and hybrid events have been organized in accordance with restrictions and recommendations. So it has already been shown that it is possible to organize events safely. ”

HS news in September from KY’s traditional Wolverines, which were canceled at the last minute.

“Of course, the situation was constantly monitored. That week, the situation got worse and the authorities’ recommendations changed, ”says Helaniemi.

Instead, one of the highlights of the autumn for the “walruses”, ie first-year business students, was a tour of Helsinki and Espoo, which was partly virtually virtual. Students were able to go around the crosses in small groups, but they received guidance and awards through social media.

Helaniemi believes that students understand the measures required by the situation and are able to assume their own responsibilities in preventing infections and organizing events safely.

Aalto University School of Economics also has a unit in Mikkeli, where a few weeks ago there was a large cluster of infections.

“There, in the food circle, shop purchases were taken to the door of the exposed friends, that they were given food in quarantine,” says Helaniemi.

“Students have a full understanding of the situation and no anger that students are being blamed. Student culture lives strong in the midst of such. ”