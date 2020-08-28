Studying Suvi-Aino Nieminen studied at the Open University for two years, and the place of study was not detached – The popularity of the open bus is growing, but the route to the university is stagnant

When Living in Tampere Suvi-Aino Nieminen, 22, heard last year that he could apply to university to study English also through his open university studies through a folk high school, he decided to try.

In the entrance exams in the spring of 2019, the place of study had been only a couple of points away. Last spring, in addition to the entrance exam, Nieminen also tried to enter along the so-called open fairway.

Eligibility at the University of Tampere required 25 credits of basic English studies and a letter of motivation.

It didn’t sound impossible, because by last spring Nieminen had already completed about twice the required amount of English studies. The intervening years had increased the motivation to get to study.

The end result was disappointing: the doors of the university did not open even along the open fairway, although Nieminen felt that he met the required criteria. He made a request for rectification of the result of the selection.

“I don’t know where the entrance got stuck. I don’t expect to get to school, but I’m waiting to see how I was justified in not being chosen, ”says Nieminen.

Last over the years, the popularity of the open university has grown. While during the first half of the 2010s the number of students remained below 80,000 per year, between 2015 and 2019 the number of students increased from 79,000 to 105,000.

According to preliminary statistics, a record number of credits were completed at Finnish open universities last spring.

There are many reasons for applying to study: Some study individual courses for fun, others want to supplement their skills with a certain study module in the middle of their career. Some are middle-aged young people for whom the doors of universities have not yet opened.

Now we are trying to develop the open university, especially for those who want to become degree students. The aim is to make the open university a viable entrance to the university alongside the selection of certificates and entrance exams.

One of the participants in the development work is Paula Savela, who is the project manager for the Second Route to University project funded by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The goal of the project is that in the future 10–20 percent of new university students would be selected through an open bus. At the current rate, it would take years: more than four per cent of those starting this autumn, and 3.3 per cent last autumn.

“The idea is not new, but the open waterway has been around for decades. But as long as it only allows a couple of percent of those selected to enter, it doesn’t show up as a credible choice for applicants, ”Savela says.

This year, certificate selection became the main route to university studies, and the proportion of those selected for entrance exams decreased. It is still unclear whether the open bus would further gnaw at the number of seats in the access test quota. On the other hand, universities plan in the coming years increase their intake.

After becoming a degree student, those who have studied for open studies can read the studies they have completed as part of their degree and graduate faster than usual.

For now the number of university starting places and selection criteria for open bus applicants are varied. It was also noticed by Suvi-Aino Nieminen.

Nieminen completed his open studies at the University of Jyväskylä, but he applied to study in Tampere, as he is interested in the opportunity of the University of Tampere to focus on translation.

He does not know whether admission was affected by the fact that his studies had been completed at another university.

“In my opinion, the basic studies between Jyväskylä and Tampere correspond quite well to each other, and I know people who have been able to study through open studies at different universities.”

One reason may be in the university’s selection methods: even if Nieminen’s grades and credits were in favor of the selection, the university had announced that it would admit 0–5 open bus applicants. This year the number was 3, confirmed by the University of Tampere.

According to Paula Savela, the situation is unfortunate but not unique. In some fields, the open selection method may be included as a search queue, which the faculty may decide not to use if the starting places are already filled through the selection test and certificate selection.

“From this, there will certainly be recommendations that the applicant should clearly anticipate the number of seats available. The selection must be transparent so that the applicant knows what to do to improve his or her chances of being selected. ”

Nieminen’s case shows how rigid the system is so far, says the director of the Jyväskylä Open University and the chairman of the Open Universities Cooperation Forum Jukka Lerkkanen.

“If you study at another university and apply for another, there are risks. The studies completed in Jyväskylä are suitable for degrees at the University of Jyväskylä, but there is room for improvement elsewhere in the recognition of studies, ”says Lerkkanen.

Many In addition to the small number of starting points, the selection of the open route was also hampered by strict selection criteria.

In competitive fields, such as economics and law, the applicant is typically required to have 40-60 credits of open study. Studies of more than 60 credits can be difficult to complete in a year if you are not able to throw yourself into being a full-time student.

“It is usually said to explain the fact that this is a search pressure field or a search pressure university. The idea behind these is that the requirements need to be sufficiently distinctive, ”says Savela.

Suvi-Aino Nieminen has completed her studies through the folk high school, which has helped her not feel lonely as an open student. In the beginning academic year, universities will also offer their open courses mainly online.

For example, in the social work applications of the universities of Jyväskylä and Tampere, the requirement has been almost one hundred credits.

“It seems unreasonable to me to think that a person would go on to study such extensive studies on such an uncertain basis. The idea of ​​the pathway is for the applicant to demonstrate that he or she has academic ability. I think it could be demonstrated with a smaller amount, ”says Lerkkanen.

There are other examples. Savela highlights the economics of the University of Jyväskylä. The number of credits required in the project pilot was reduced from one hundred to 45. Selection scoring was also developed.

Applicants the situation is aggravated by the fact that when starting open studies, many do not yet know how many places are available for applicants applying for the open route next spring and what studies the applicant has had to complete in order to become eligible.

Applications for studies are often made in late summer and early autumn, but universities do not announce their selection criteria for the spring joint application until the end of October.

The University of Jyväskylä has already announced its intention to increase its intake of the open bus next year. This year, 175 students were admitted from the fairway, next year at least 277. The University of Eastern Finland will more than double its open admission from 200 places to almost 500.

It is not known to Lerkkanen that other universities have yet to announce their admission volumes next year. He estimates that next spring, intake rates are unlikely to at least decrease from the current level.

Nieminen estimates that it has so far paid around € 7,000-8,000 for its open studies. The price is higher than ordinary open studies, as Nieminen has completed his studies through a folk high school.

Open university studies may cost a maximum of 15 euros per credit. One-year full-time studies are typically 60 credits. If you wanted to study at the pace of full-time students in the open, you would have to pay about 900 euros for the year’s studies.

In addition, the costs come from the cost of living: a student at an open university is not entitled to a scholarship or loan and cannot receive a student-priced lunch or other student discounts.

Nieminen has financed his own studies through work. However, he has not been able to study full time. While studying for a year at the Folk High School, he was entitled to a secondary education grant, but that was not enough to cover tuition fees and living expenses.

In terms of equality, tuition fees are one of the biggest problems in fairway studies, says a member of the board of the Association of Finnish Student Unions (SYL) Paula Karhunen.

“It is worthwhile that the route offers an opportunity for a young person who wants to try different fields and studies. But at worst, long-distance bus studies can become a paid entrance examination for up to a year, ”says Karhunen.

Free of charge has already been tried. In the spring and summer, some Finnish universities offered their studies free of charge to the unemployed, laid off and other universities. degree students. Some also opened their study offerings free of charge for the coming autumn.

Already, for example, the University of Jyväskylä has announced that it will reimburse tuition fees by 25 credits to those pursuing their first university degree in exchange for the University of Jyväskylä’s open university studies. The University of Helsinki offers some free courses.

In the fourth supplementary budget of the year, the government promised universities five million euros to increase open higher education and temporarily eliminate tuition fees for the unemployed, for example.

So far, there is no information on how the funding will be distributed, says Lerkkanen, director of the Jyväskylä Open University. There is a rush to be shared, as the open university offer in the autumn has already been partially launched.

According to Nieminen, the idea of ​​reimbursing tuition fees is good.

“After all, I went to my studies to make money, but I don’t want to think about it too much. Last Christmas I did two jobs and also studying English, and it was tough. On the other hand, studies and teachers have been very flexible. ”

Suvi-Aino Nieminen has completed her studies at the Open University of Jyväskylä, but she has applied to study at the University of Tampere in her hometown.

Although Suvi-Aino Niemi’s own open bus search result remained to be considered, the foremost experience of open university studies is still positive.

Studying skills have also remained well in mind during the intervening years and the field studied has proved to be pleasing to oneself. In Nieminen’s opinion, open studies can be a better option than expensive coaching courses, for example.

“Open university students are motivated and have already shown that they are doing well at university. I myself will definitely graduate quickly as soon as I get in. ”

Nieminen estimates that the open bus is a fairly unknown way for many to apply to study. The size of the bus is also unnecessarily small, he ponders.

“Speaking of the bus now, I would like it to be raised by these two other options [todistusvalinta ja pääsykoevalinta] chest. The fairway would open up opportunities for those who did not yet know what to invest in and what to do when they were big in high school. ”

The carrot offered by the University of Jyväskylä for crediting tuition fees also made Nieminen dream of additional studies for the beginning academic year. In the beginning academic year, he will work as a salesperson, but the work could be accompanied by another 25 credits of communication studies.