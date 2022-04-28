Studying Student Julia Sangervo tried to get 20 minutes of medical time, but the following is available in the fall – Chief Medical Officer: “The situation is really, really unfortunate”

The FSHS appointment is badly congested. There are no doctor’s appointments until the autumn at the earliest, but they cannot be booked yet.

Student Julia Sangervoa, 28, take the head. And he’s not the only one.

Sangervo tried to book a general practitioner time at the Student Health Foundation’s FSHS last Wednesday – in vain.

He called the appointment number, but the message went directly to the answering machine.

“I thought for 20 minutes, yes, why not,” Sangervo says.

Sangervo was called back from the FSHS on the same day. He was told the matter would be referred to an appointment team who would call him back within three days.

Ring came on Friday.

Sangervo was told that the time could be given in the fall at the earliest, as there is no GP time in the spring.

“I wasn’t even allowed to queue up, as I don’t think I’ll be able to book an appointment until their fall appointment system opens.”

Sangervo called his own health center on Monday. It was worth it, albeit by chance.

“I got a cancellation from Thursday at the health center. The next free time would have been at the end of May. ”

Tampereen Sangervo, who is studying psychology at university, tweeted about his experience last Friday. The update spread quickly.

“The fact that I got a withdrawal time from the health center doctor was purely lucky. It was said from there that time could be given this time, but in the future I will have to turn to the FSHS. ”

He does not know how it is possible if there are no doctor’s appointments.

For healthcare related matters are important to Sangervo. Sangervo is not only a 2021 psychology student and mental health activist, but also a non-attached Pirkanmaa regional commissioner on the green lists.

Sangervo says many students have been in contact with him about the problems. Weak experiences of the chaos of FSHS appointments are common among students.

According to him, many students have sought medical advice from either the public or private side.

“A lot of people have been told that health centers do not accept students because they say that the student is covered by FSHS services. That FSHS is obliged to take care of students’ health care. ”

“It seems that students are indirectly being lied to about things because the resources on the public side are not enough. The situation is really miserable for the student, ”says Sangervo.

He complained to the Parliamentary Ombudsman about a breach of the FSHS care guarantee.

Julia Sangervo is studying psychology at the University of Tampere and is a mental health activist.

Situation the FSHS chief physician is also horrified Päivi Metsäniemi.

He cannot comment on the case of an individual student, but speaks at a general level.

Demand for FSHS services has exploded during the corona epidemic.

“With these resources, we will not be able to meet the current demand,” says Metsäniemi.

Peak began in January 2021. At that time, more than 140,000 polytechnic students were transferred to FSHS services. The number of students more than doubled to about 270,000 students.

Demand for mental health services in particular has doubled during the corona epidemic.

“No one could prepare for it”Says Metsäniemi.

According to Metsäniemi, the treatment of mental health clients always requires more than one visit, and does not start clear in 20 minutes.

“Together, these factors really take up a lot of our resources compared to treating a patient with a respiratory infection, for example. That’s why we don’t have time. ”

FSHS has no on-call service. A student who needs on-call time will be referred to a public health care client.

If the assessment of the need for care identifies that the client’s situation is covered by the care guarantee, a doctor’s appointment must be arranged.

“We can’t hide behind the explanation that there are no times. When you need to see a doctor, times are made. There are some acute times we can give. There are no leisurely times to offer, ”says Metsäniemi.

“The situation is really, really unfortunate.”

Money FSHS operates through the service provider Kela, which in turn receives them from the state budget.

The need for additional resources, congestion and crisis in services have been known to STM and Kela.

“However, decision-making is very slow and no solution has been found. FSHS has discussed financing with Kela and discussions are still ongoing. We cannot solve this alone, ”says Metsäniemi.

FSHS has applied for additional funding for this year. It hasn’t come.

In addition to the fact that operations are stalling, the situation is straining FSHS’s own personnel. According to Metsäniemi, administrative action is no longer enough to solve the problems.

“We need more money and agents,” he says.

MetsäniEMEN according to health centers, clients who are covered by FSHS health services or occupational health cannot be turned away, but must be cared for.

“Such guidance simply cannot be given. Neither FSHS nor health centers. Citizens have the right to use health care services and students have the right to use our services, ”says Metsäniemi.

“The choice is the student’s or the citizen’s.”

