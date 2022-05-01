Studying Some high school students are now taking a record number of courses in panic – one reason is concern about study places

There are many reasons for stretching high school, but there is often underlying uncertainty about graduate study.

“Someone may think I’m a year late, but many are doing so now. This feels normal, ”he says Elias Nocitowho plans to attend high school in four years.

“I haven’t decided yet what I want, but I don’t want to exclude anything from myself,” the three-and-a-half-year Martta Näätänen says.

In Helsinki, a growing number of high school students are now doing this. For postgraduate studies, you want to study more and carefully. It postpones the day of the law by a year or a half.

Head of Helsinki High School Education Harri Korhonen estimates that in more than three years, the number of high school graduates has increased by ten percent. There are differences between high schools. In some, a fifth will continue for a fourth year, in others hardly anyone.

“Students study more courses than before and decentralize writing more,” says Korhonen.

One reason for stretching high school studies is that grades in writing weigh more heavier than ever when pursuing college.

“ “Some just want to study and write a lot of subjects.”

There are other reasons for four years. Some focus on sports or art alongside high school. Others have personal health reasons.

Some do not have time to complete everything needed on the original schedule because distance learning during a pandemic has been tangled. Someone has the last write-up postponed by illness.

However, the clearest growth can be seen in the group of people who study a lot.

“Some people want to study and write many subjects for safety,” confirms the principal of Alppila High School Susanna Kalmari.

The dream profession has not yet been locked in, so young people want to be ready for anything.

Nociton the decision on the four-year pace was made in the second year of study. He woke up to not having time to study the amount of physics he wanted anyway.

“Physics scores well for a wide range of postgraduate studies, but it’s also interesting.”

For the fourth year of Elias Nocito, Sibelius High School can hold a lot of concerts and gigs. “In the sense that the fourth year is a useless year, I would have gotten enough of the courses anyway,” Nocito says.

Nocito began his undergraduate writing in four subjects now in his third high school spring. He also plans to take advantage of the next two writings.

In addition to physics, mathematics but also free moments are coming to next year’s schedule.

“This reduces stress, but I don’t experience it much anyway. I had time to do more in life, like go to the gym. ”

The pace allows for full participation in the music projects that have suffered from the corona pandemic and distance learning at Sibelius High School.

The final stage of Nocio High School therefore includes a lot of concerts and gigs. He already plays the violin and electric guitar, but also starts playing the saxophone.

“In the sense that the fourth year is a useless year, I would have gotten enough of the courses anyway. On the other hand, I’m going to the army in the summer of 2023, so I would have missed an empty time. ”

I see says that in her first year at Alppila High School, the guys wondered why she wanted to stay in high school longer. Now, at the end of the second year, extending studies is already so common that no one is asking.

The need for extra time stems from both ambition and a desire to take care of well-being.

“I’m the type of stressor if there are too many courses at once. I want to delve into things. ”

So there is time to do both a lot to do and a lot to do well for hobbies, friends and family. Writings Näätänen divides three times. The first writing is in the fall.

“Korona scratched the beginning of her studies. Now that I can be and do everything again, I want to make the most of it. ”

Näätänen also wants more time to think about what he wants to do as an adult. Leaving high school six months later means he is more than half a year ready.

“Then I can say for sure that I have done my best in everything. It’s just the right time for me to graduate. ”

Both high school students believe that the effects of longer high school studies in their lives are positive. But how will high schools be affected if they stay longer?

“Helsinki’s high schools will survive even more students in terms of facilities and resources. But the number of high school students is growing throughout the 2020s anyway. That’s why we have to constantly think about where we can get enough more space, ”says Korhonen.

“ “High school should also have time to take a little interest in everything and think about who it is.”

Thus, the stretching of studies affects high schools, but even more so the growth of the age groups coming to high school.

Kalmari, the principal of Alppila High School, thinks that they have enough space, but in many other high schools the walls may come against them. The offer of studies and courses must be rethought if there are many more young people than planned. More group tutors and study counselors are needed, as each young person needs individual study guidance.

Student transcripts the number of participants has already increased throughout Helsinki. The changes related to the pursuit of higher education will increase both the number of those who complete several university studies in a longer period of time and the number of graduates and graduates who have already completed their high school studies.

Squid says that in general, all reasons to stretch studies are valid reasons.

Yet he is a little worried about those young people who dare not do anything because of vague plans.

“High school also needs to have time to take a little interest in everything and think about who it is. Some are greedy for full reading schedules at the expense of their own well-being and are under too much pressure, ”he thinks.