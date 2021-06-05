Studying President Niinistö congratulated the graduates with a video greeting: “You celebrated the end of a very exceptional academic year”

Niinistö thanked the teachers for the fact that it has been possible to get quality education and training in Finland even during the corona.

President Sauli Niinistö congratulated today’s school year concluding and graduating with a video greeting.

“You celebrated the end of a rather exceptional school year this spring,” Niinistö said in his speech.

In his speech, Niinistö notes that during corona restrictions and remote connections, learning and teaching have required efforts from both students and teachers. The President thanked the children and youth for their ability to learn and encourage each other at exceptional times.

Niinistö thanked the teachers for the fact that it has been possible to get quality education and training in Finland even during the corona. In his speech, Niinistö emphasized that education and competence are the basis of Finland’s success.

“We don’t yet know exactly what the coming semester will look like. However, I am sure that we will survive this ordeal, ”Niinistö said.