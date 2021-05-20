Thursday, May 20, 2021
Studying Peter Vesterbacka would save small high schools by bringing in new students from Vietnam and Uzbekistan – Aiming for 15,000 foreign high school students

May 20, 2021
Peter Vesterbacka’s company conveys new students to small high schools in Finland from Vietnam and Uzbekistan. On Tuesday, he negotiated to bring foreign students to Mänttä High School in Mänttä-Vilppula.

In Finland younger age groups are declining at a brutal rate and, on the other hand, old age groups are increasing strongly. If Finland does not react to the decline in the age groups of young people now, Finland will face a labor shortage and, with it, a backlash or even a collapse.

Some have already woken up to the problem.

