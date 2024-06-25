Have you ever heard even just a snippet of a song or the music and did you immediately understand what comes next? Or did you catch the rhythm of a chorus after just a few notes? New research from the Center for Music in the Brain at Aarhus University and the Center for Eudaimonia and Human Flourishing at Oxford University has discovered what happens in our brains when we recognize and predict euphonious sequences.

The work was published in the journal Nature Communications.

What happens in the brain when it recognizes a fragment of music

When we turn on the radio and our favorite song starts playing, our brain reacts according to a complex pattern, in which the areas that process sound, emotions and memory are activated. In a feedforward and feedback loop, our auditory cortex responds to sounds first and sends information to other areas of the brain, such as the hippocampus, which is involved in memory, and the cingulate gyrus, which helps with attention and learning. emotional processing. This process helps us quickly recognize songs and predict what comes next, making listening a pleasant and familiar experience.

Knowing how our brain reacts to a melody can play a fundamental role in understanding our cognitive functions, explains one of the main researchers behind the study, associate professor Leonardo Bonetti of the Center for Music in the Brain at Aarhus University, “The Our research provides detailed insights into the brain’s ability to process and predict song and contributes to our broader understanding of cognitive function. This could make a difference to the study of brain health, as it offers potential avenues for exploring how aging and diseases such as dementia affect cognitive processing over time.”

Indeed, understanding how our brains groove to Bohemian Rhapsody or react to a childhood classic could help researchers spot dementia in the future.

“In the long term, these findings could aid the development of screening tools to detect an individual’s risk of developing dementia simply by using people’s brain activity while they listen to and recognize a melody,” says Bonetti.

In the study, the researchers measured the brain waves of 83 people while they listened to a melody, and they will follow up with further studies, Bonetti says.

He adds: “Future studies could explore how these brain mechanisms change with age or in individuals with cognitive impairments. Understanding these processes in more detail could lead to new interventions to improve the cognitive function and quality of life of people with neurological conditions.”

How music affects the cognitive health of older adults

According to a study conducted by Simon Fraser University and researchers at Health Research BC, listening to music benefits the cognitive health of older adults, even if it is music they have never listened to before or don’t really like.

Led by SFU neuroscientist Sarah Faber, the study published in Network Neuroscience found that listening to music activates reward-related brain regions in older adults, regardless of their familiarity with music.

“Listening to music engages multiple networks in our brain,” says Faber. “In addition to the physical properties of the sounds we hear, several additional factors contribute to the image of the entire brain. Have you already listened to the song? Do you like it? Does it bring back memories?”

Faber, who is also a postdoctoral researcher at SFU’s Institute for Neuroscience and Neurotechnology, says listening to music can be beneficial for older adults suffering from neurodegeneration such as Alzheimer’s disease because it can help bring back memories and provides a way to stay in touch with their past and their life. to their loved ones, as well as their peers.

The researchers monitored the brain activity of two groups of participants listening to music: a younger group of adults with an average age of 19 and a group of older adults with an average age of 67.

Participants listened to 24 samples, including songs they selected, popular and recognizable music intentionally chosen by the researchers, and ambiguous songs composed specifically for the study.

“We found that brain structures responsible for physiological and cognitive reward processing, also known as the reward network, are activated in young adults while they listen to music they like or are familiar with. However, older adults’ reward networks are stimulated by music. even when it’s new to them or if they report not liking it very much,” explains Faber.

“Understanding how music works in the brain is very complex, especially considering that our brains are constantly evolving as we age,” he says. “With training, the auditory reward network can become even more involved in all types of music.”

“But even when music is unfamiliar, it still has the ability to move the body and help calibrate or balance emotions by activating those regions of the brain,” he says.

Faber says there are many additional benefits to listening to music for both older and younger adults. “If you’re going through a tough time, music can motivate you or help you relax. It can help us form social bonds.

“Bonding with a person over shared music you like is a very effective way to connect. We can also bond with people over shared music that we don’t like.”

Having laid the groundwork for his future research, Faber’s next steps include applying this study’s methods and findings to examine whether the same patterns of brain activity are found in older adults with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

How music strengthens the brain

Music calms, energizes and inspires. It also fortifies pathways in the brain that neurologists say can lead to a better understanding of cognition and dementia.

To help better understand how music strengthens the brain, Dr. Bernard Bendok, chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, explains how music touches researchers in this Mayo Clinic Minute.

“One of the highest functions the human brain can engage with is the performance of music,” says Bendok. “As you learn to master these tools, there are certain connections that grow and strengthen in the brain. The brain likes to be challenged. We know that the more languages ​​you know, the lower your risk of dementia. And music seems to be a language.”

“Understanding music allows neurologists, neurosurgeons and neuroscientists to better understand the brain,” Bendok continues. “It’s a great way to better map the brain, both to improve the safety of surgeries, but also to explore new avenues for new therapies for various human brain conditions, including degenerative diseases and memory problems. By understanding these pathways that contribute to musical memory and cognitive memory, this will allow us to address degenerative problems such as dementia, but will also open up new opportunities to improve function.”