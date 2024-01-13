Studying | Miro Little had to choose an American university that would take him to the top – he chose perhaps the best

Miro Little, who is studying and playing in his first season at a top university, is waiting for his place on the screen. Development in Baylor's rock-hard team takes the Finnish promise towards the top of basketball and the NBA dream.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Two a year ago, a 17-year-old top basketball prospect made headlines Miro Little. The HBA player studying at Mäkelänrinne high school had an important decision to make.
Little had to choose a program from among the top universities in the United States that would develop him towards his NBA dream.
