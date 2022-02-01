Studying Memory develops, sleep quality improves, learning becomes more efficient – This is how your brain changes if you exercise regularly

There is a way for the brain to function more efficiently and develop its structure, improve memory and make learning easier – and it costs nothing. That means exercise.

It is Latin and translates into Finnish roughly like this: a healthy mind in a healthy body. This is what the ancient Roman poet said Juvenalis a couple of thousand years ago.

He was right.

Recent research has revealed that exercise, which plays an important role in the pursuit of a healthy body, affects the brain in many ways.

For example, if you want to do well on an exam or exam or maximize your entrance exam performance – learn the most effective way – you may want to take a daily dose of this brain medication.

World the WHO position is clear: exercise has a positive effect on brain health.

But in what way? Researcher with a dissertation on exercise and learning Heidi Syväoja Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences says.

“Exercise affects cognitive function, ie memory, for example. In addition, it improves academic performance, ie school success, ”says Syväoja.

Exercise in particular improves brain function control. It is a well-established term in psychology that describes the coordination and control of data processing. Key issues in ERP include working memory, inhibition, and cognitive flexibility.

Working memory is the human equivalent of computer RAM. It is the memory of the information currently in use, that is, it keeps the things that are currently being remembered in the main booth.

Inhibition refers to the prevention of distractions, ie the blocking of things that are irrelevant at the moment of execution.

Cognitive flexibility allows a person to take into account different perspectives and move quickly and efficiently from one issue to another.

“All of these create a foundation for a higher level of thinking such as reasoning, problem solving and planning. ERP is especially important in learning new things, ”says Syväoja.

Exercise also affects brain metabolism. It increases cerebral blood flow and neurotransmitter levels and improves brain oxygen uptake.

In addition, exercise affects the production of neurotrophins. They are chemicals that support the function of nerve cells, which have been found to increase due to movement in the brain.

“All of this suggests that exercise supports the functioning of the brain and thus also learning,” says Syväoja.

With exercise also plays a role in the development of brain structures.

In a Finnish study, it was found that good endurance condition is related to the volume of gray matter in the brain and the properties of the pathways of white matter. Both the volume of the gray matter and the properties of the white matter have been found to be relevant to many information functions, Syväoja says.

Endurance condition is also associated with a larger volume of parts of the hippocampus and forebrain. These parts of the brain are relevant for memory and ERP.

Although there is the most research evidence of the positive effects of endurance exercise, according to Syväoja, it seems that exercise that emphasizes muscle fitness and coordination also does good for the brain.

Let’s thinkthat the student reads for the exam six hours a day. How much exercise does he need to be able to maximize the benefits of exercise for learning?

“Almost every day, you should do brisk or strenuous exercise for at least 30 minutes. Exercise is that your heart rate rises a little and your breathing speeds up at least somewhat. In strenuous exercise, the heart rate rises even more, ”says Syväoja.

During the six-hour study break, it’s a good idea to take a short walk every half hour or hour. It improves the state of alertness in the brain.

At some point, it’s a good idea to take at least a half-hour exercise break so that the brain can take a good break and be able to receive new information better again.

It is difficult to say the exact times or forms of exercise, as everyone reacts to exercise a little differently and everyone has different starting points for exercise.

It is important to exercise regularly. If you do, the results can come quickly. Studies have found that the benefits of exercise are often seen in the brain more quickly than in physical condition.

Exercise affects not only direct brain effects along side pathways. For example, when you have strained yourself, you sleep better and fall asleep more easily.

“Things learned during the day during the sleep are reinforced in the mind, and on the other hand, things that are not so relevant are eliminated.”

In addition, exercise releases endorphins in the brain, called pleasure hormones. When it’s good to be, studying probably doesn’t feel like a very bitter tar plot. And if your studies are stressful, moving will help you in that way as well.

Exercise all in all, it seems like an amazing miracle cure for learning: as long as you move, your studies are sure to go smoothly.

The matter is not quite straightforward, Syväoja says. Exercise is an important part of brain well-being and learning – but still only a part.

“Even when moving actively, it does not guarantee an improvement in learning outcomes. A balanced, holistic life situation is crucial, and exercise is an important part of it. ”