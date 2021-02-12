Studying Last year, a record number of students graduated from universities, but the reason is not a corona epidemic

Last year, more than 18,500 people completed a master’s degree.

Corona year 2020 will remain in the history books also because then a record number of students from universities graduated. There is a clear increase in numbers when comparing the number of undergraduate and graduate degrees completed last year with previous years.

More than 15,000 lower university degrees were completed, compared to more than a thousand in recent years. The same can be seen in higher education degrees. More than 18,500 of them were made last year. The increase over the previous year is more than two thousand degrees.

But the reason for the graduations is not in the corona epidemic, but above all in the changed rules of the University of Helsinki. It was from there that more were now completed. In other educational institutions, the numbers remained roughly the same.

“The main reason at the University of Helsinki was that the transition period of the university’s degree program reform in 2016 ended in 2020. That is, last year was the last year when it was possible to complete degrees with the old requirements,” says the teaching counselor. Jukka Haapamäki From the Ministry of Education and Culture.

“In addition, the age distribution of the graduates confirms that the hanging degrees have now been completed.”

According to Haapamäki, the connection between the corona pandemic and the number of graduates can be seen from the angle that it did not mess up studies, but people nevertheless completed their studies.

Instead The corona period may appear in the statistics of the open university, as more open university studies were now available due to additional funding, Haapamäki says.

“There were also a record number of applicants to universities, but the search ended as early as late March,” he says.

At the same time, the actual Korona era began in Finland as well, but it hardly increased the number of applicants to universities.

Throughout the 21st century, the number of both bachelor’s and master’s degrees has risen fairly steadily. The year 2008, the year in which the global financial crisis began, stands out as a clear spike. At that time, for example, twice as many master’s degrees were completed than the following year.

However, the economic crisis was not the cause.

“The reason was a nationwide degree restructuring. It was the last year when I was able to complete a master’s degree directly without a bachelor’s degree, ”says Haapamäki.

Thus, major global crises do not increase graduations but rather the opposite.

“If there is a bad labor market situation, the number of degrees will decrease. That’s when people want to continue their studies if there are no jobs known, ”he says.