Studying Kaarlo Salonen, 20, plans to graduate from the University of Tampere in five years – If he succeeds, the student loan credit can save more than 6,000 euros

The number of those who have taken out a student loan has grown exponentially. Graduates on time will receive a credit of up to EUR 6,200 from Kela for a student loan, but still less than a third of university students will graduate on time.

Ylöjärveläinen Kaarlo Salonen, 20, began studying administrative science at the University of Tampere this autumn. He has set a clear goal for his studies: graduation in five years or less.

“I don’t want to be an eternal student but I want to work quickly.”

Salonen has not experienced pressure from the university to graduate quickly.