Studying It is now feared that distance learning will appear in the statistics: a large number of young people dropped out of vocational studies in Helsinki and Vantaa

The City of Helsinki fell far short of its annual goal of reducing the number of those who dropped out of vocational training. In Espoo, on the other hand, the number of those who left their vocational studies completely decreased.

Professional the drop-out rate accelerated last year in Helsinki and Vantaa.

In the year plagued by the coronary pandemic, vocational studies were left halfway at the Stad Vocational and Adult Education Center in Helsinki, especially among a number of young adults, ie students aged 18–20.

A total of 1,142 young people dropped out of vocational studies in Helsinki. That’s 12.7 percent of students.

The main reason is probably the long time in distance learning. The remote period began in the spring and was extended in part throughout the rest of the year. Director of Vocational Training in Helsinki Arja Kukkonen according to it, it is already known that distance learning has reduced academic success.

It was reported this week that distance education in secondary education will continue in the metropolitan area until the end of February.

At Vantaa Vocational College in Varia, the number of drop-outs increased, especially among those over 20, says the principal Pekka Tauriainen. The resignation spike was also visible among younger people in Vantaa.

To the profession student suspensions came up on Thursday at a press conference by the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group. Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (kok) mentioned at the eventthat the suspensions would have doubled in the capital.

He referred to the information that the Helsinki City Government is due to discuss at its meeting on Monday. These are the goals the city has set for itself for last year.

Helsinki aimed to keep the drop-out rate at a maximum of 7.4 per cent, or 666 students out of about 9,000. In the previous five academic years (2013–2018), 8–10 per cent of students in Helsinki completely dropped out of their professional studies.

Thus, in the interest year, the suspension percentage was 12.7, compared to 8.4 in the second year.

On Friday, Vapaavuori specified that he was referring to the figures nearly doubled.

“The increase is really significant, although of course there was no doubling,” Vapaavuori told HS.

Interrupting vocational studies is an important signal. Indeed, neglect is a way for study providers to monitor whether exceptional circumstances and long distance learning periods increase the risk of early school leaving, for example.

“The mayor is right that no one should interrupt or anyone should drop at any stage, but, for example, compulsory school age does not apply to these adult interrupts,” says Kukkonen.

In Helsinki discontinuation was most common among 18-24 year olds. Thus, at least until the interruptions, the difficulties of the Crown Year did not shake the youngest, ie those who moved from primary school to vocational studies during the exceptional year.

Although detailed analyzes of the reasons for suspension are still in progress, Kukkonen is already able to assess the difficulties of young adults.

“On-the-job learning fell sharply. Motivation to study decreases because you cannot get an on-the-job learning placement. The first job can often be found there, ”says Kukkonen.

Here, too, Helsinki fell short of the annual target it set itself. Last year, workplace learning was targeted to be implemented in 379,109 days. The actual figure was 337,346 days.

Last Many of the students who graduated in 2006 may have become unemployed, Kukkonen estimates. For example, some of the adult drop-outs may have lost their part-time job in the service sector, for example, and have therefore had to take another full-time job, which they can no longer combine with studies.

And some, according to Kukkonen, may have done the opposite: the job went under and there was time left for studies.

According to the City of Helsinki, the rapid transition to distance learning was difficult for both students and teachers. Distance learning tools were only available with a delay.

In Espoo the trend is different than in neighboring cities. Rector of the Omnia Education Association Maija Aaltola says that last year the number of people who left their studies completely decreased.

But the number of those who temporarily dropped out of school increased there as well. At Omnia, the corona period seems to have had the greatest effect on the increase in the length of studies.

“We are focused on connecting with students. They get personal guidance, ”says Aaltola.

Vantaa Varia has not yet had time to find out where the interruptions came from. There were about 650 students who dropped out in Varia last year, there are about 4,000 students in total. The share of those who dropped out will be about 16.3 per cent. However, in comparison with the lower share of Helsinki, caution should be exercised.

Namely, dropouts are recorded in different ways in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa. There is a lack of a nationwide, comparable calculation method. No study-specific information on interruptions is available.

When the student no longer appears for teaching, information about the disappearance is sent to youth work looking for in Helsinki. This is the case when the interrupter is under 29 years of age. Missing students are also sought from the educational institution.

And if the interrupter is a minor, the staff is also in contact with the guardians.

Despite the contacts, not all students can be reached at all, says Kukkonen, who is responsible for vocational education in Helsinki. However, no one’s home will go to ring the doorbell.

“There is a small part of them. However, most of them announce that they will end their studies, ”says Kukkonen.