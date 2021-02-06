Studying Infection clusters of exchange students have been identified in several cities, and now students are afraid of stigmatization – “I miss the party myself,” says the French exchange student

Many colleges have recently suspended admissions for new exchange students. Infection clusters have been observed among exchange students in several cities. “I hope that this case will not damage the reputation of exchange students,” says a German student living in Jyväskylä.

Traveling, new friends and experiences, parties, studies.

That’s the kind of exchange for many college students, but now it’s different. The coronavirus has made it difficult to meet people and travel. Even the lectures are mostly given remotely.

Who would want to be in such a situation as an exchange student in a foreign country?

French Marion Ducreux, German Tilman Seeßelberg and Swiss Tamara Bütler want, and they are not the only ones.

Many Finnish universities currently have exchange students, mainly from other European countries. For example, the universities of Helsinki and Tampere have each received about 200 exchange students for the spring semester.

22 years old Ducreux came to Finland in August and will advance his master’s studies in educational psychology at the University of Helsinki until next summer.

“Finland and the other Nordic countries are more advanced in this area than France. That’s why I wanted to come here even though the coronavirus crisis is going on, ”Ducreux says.

Seeßelberg arrived in Finland just over a month ago. He studies logistics at Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences during the spring semester.

Both Ducreux and Seeßelberg say they are lucky to be in the middle of a pandemic in Finland. The disease situation is better than at home and the restrictions are looser.

“You can do a lot more things here than in Germany, like go hiking with more than one person. I enjoyed it, “says Seesselberg.

“I try to be outdoors as much as possible and plan to go to Lapland for a few weeks at some point,” says Tilman Seeßelberg. He lives in a student dormitory in Kuokkala, Jyväskylä.­

Foreigners exchange students have emerged in connection with recently reported coronavirus infections.

In Jyväskylä, the virus has spread especially among students. A few weeks ago, Heidi’s Bier Bar hosted an event especially for international students. According to the restaurant chain, the event organized by the foreign operator had been officially canceled. There were still about 150 people present during the evening.

Almost 150 exchange students have come to the University of Jyväskylä at the beginning of the year and about 60 to Jyväskylä University of Applied Sciences.

“All the exchange students I know are in quarantine,” says Bütler, an exchange student studying communication at the University of Jyväskylä.

His roommate attended the party and got infected. Bütler’s other roommate is also infected. Bütler, who came to Finland at the beginning of January, is in quarantine himself.

“Most of the exchange students here are pretty upset. I think this was a lesson for everyone, and it will never happen again. ”

Several infections have also been reported among exchange students, at least in Vaasa, Tampere and Helsinki. At the end of January, about 20 exchange students were diagnosed with infections in Tampere. It is related to the infection group concerning exchange students in Helsinki according to Thursday data 25 infections.

Helsinki Ducreux, who lives in Pasila, understands that exchange students across Finland are starting to get tired of restrictions. He himself is tired of them.

“It is important to protect the elderly, but at the same time I think that since the beginning of the crisis, young people have been asked to make great sacrifices. I miss the party and the big international dinner parties myself. ”

“I can say that the coronavirus situation is bothering many students,” says Marion Ducreux, 22, a Frenchman. He lives in a student dormitory in Pasila, Helsinki.­

In the autumn, Ducreux was good to see Helsinki’s nightlife. Then another wave of the epidemic struck. Now 22, Ducreux spends his free time mostly with his roommates. From time to time, he visits a cafe, restaurant, or bar with other students. Safely and in a small group, Ducreux says.

“It’s really great and important to get out of my room and see people in between. No official events may be held. It is an informal gathering and by no means a big celebration. ”

German Seeßelberg was not aware of the event in Jyväskylä. He wouldn’t have gone there anyway.

Seeßelberg likes to party but says he doesn’t want to take the risk of getting infected or spreading the virus.

“I hope this case doesn’t tarnish the reputation of exchange students. Personally, I have not encountered any bad behavior so far. ”

That is also what the Swiss 24-year-old Bütler wants.

“All of us exchange students can influence people’s perceptions and show through our behavior that we are not just here to celebrate, but to study.”

Coronary pandemic Because of this, clearly fewer exchange students have come to Finland and left here than usual.

During the autumn semester, there were about a third of the usual number of foreign exchange students in Finland. The pandemic seems to have had a stronger impact on the number of exchange students leaving Finland than on arriving here, says the corresponding expert Anni Kallio About the Board of Education.

The National Board of Education is currently collecting information on exchange students currently in Finland.

In the late autumn, it seemed that up to 3,800 exchange students would be coming to Finland for the spring semester. The data are based on a survey of universities in November.

“All of these exchange periods have certainly not materialized. After the survey, the epidemic situation changed a lot and cancellations have been made. In reality, the figure may be half of the estimate or even lower, ”says Kallio.

The higher education institutions themselves decide to suspend the exchange programs. Only one university, Satakunta University of Applied Sciences, said in November that it had canceled all the spring exchange periods planned there.

Pandemian At the beginning of the 20th century, viral infections spread in Finland through people from abroad. Also at the beginning of this year, health authorities have emphasized the importance of border health security. Why have higher education institutions received foreign exchange students in the early part of the year, even though the communicable disease situation has not eased?

“Internationality is an essential part of the university’s operations. Many curricula also include international competence or exchange periods, ”says the Vice Rector for Education at the University of Tampere. Marja Sutela.

Director of Education Services, University of Jyväskylä Mari Ikosen according to the decision to admit exchange students was made in the fall.

“The decision was made in light of the current epidemic situation,” he writes in an email.

According to the universities, the arrival of exchange students in Finland has been carefully planned. They have been instructed on official restrictions and distance learning even before entry and numerous times after entry, says Vice Rector Sutela.

The same is said of the universities of Jyväskylä and Helsinki.

“We have informed, advised and guided students about entry-related quarantine instructions and pandemic protection,” says the Head of Teaching and Student Services at the University of Helsinki. Minna Koutaniemi.

According to the Border Guard, studying is a necessary reason for coming to Finland. The entry of foreign exchange students to Finland is therefore completely permitted.

At least nine polytechnics and four universities have recently suspended the arrival of foreign exchange students. However, most of the exchange students who came for the spring semester have already arrived in Finland at the beginning of the year.

Department of Health and Welfare (THL) recommended on Tuesdaythat short-term student exchanges from abroad to Finland will be suspended. Director of Health Safety at THL Mika Salmisen according to short student exchanges focus mainly on social interaction when courses are held at a distance.

“This increases the risk of the spread of infections,” Salminen said in a statement.

New students will no longer be admitted to this semester, for example at the Universities of Eastern Finland, Tampere and Jyväskylä, and at Tampere and Jyväskylä Polytechnics.

Instead, about 30 more students are coming to the University of Helsinki during the spring.

“We have decided to continue as usual, because these are not short exchanges, but they will come to Finland for several months,” says Koutaniemi.

Soon to be 23, Seeßelberg has so far only become acquainted with his Hungarian and Czech roommates and his own tutor. He has not yet met others.­

Ducreux and Seeßelberg say they have already adapted to exchange studies during a pandemic. Although the courses are remote, they have been rewarding.

Ducreux is scheduled to do an internship in Finland during the spring, but it is difficult to find a place. Seeßelberg, on the other hand, says he is already considering extending his exchange period.

“It depends on how the situation develops in Germany and elsewhere. We’ll see.”