Studying Finnish students increasingly complete university degrees abroad – The Netherlands became popular after Brexit

The number of Finnish degree students in the Netherlands quadrupled in the 2010s. Instead of the traditional favorite country of Britain, students are now considering other options as well.

Abroad The number of Finns with a university degree has grown rapidly in recent years. The popularity of one destination country has grown faster than the other: the Netherlands.

“The Netherlands is becoming more popular year by year. The general trend has been growth – especially in the Netherlands, ”says the corresponding expert Sanna Heliövaara About the Board of Education.

In 2018, according to the National Board of Education, the Netherlands was the fourth largest destination country for university degree students leaving Finland. At that time, 764 Finns were studying in the Netherlands. Only the enduring favorites Britain, Sweden and Estonia wedged ahead of it. The United States was fifth.

The number of Finnish students raising study grants in the Netherlands more than quadrupled in the 2010s. According to the latest Kela statistics, in the academic year 2019–2020, 987 Finnish university students studied in the Netherlands.

The figures do not yet show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which did not begin until the spring semester of 2020.

One recent graduates from the Netherlands have completed a bachelor’s degree in Leiden and a master’s degree from Amsterdam Ronja Hjulberg.

Ronja Hjulberg began her master’s studies at the University of Amsterdam last year. The distance learning brought about by the coronavirus pandemic made it possible to move to Helsinki after work in January.

Now 26-year-old Hjulberg ended up in Holland four years ago after first living in Britain. From there, he was attracted to Holland by the country’s international character.

“I wanted to move out of Britain, and Holland sounded like an interesting place. It has an international habitus, and most of the training is offered entirely in English, ”says Hjulberg.

“[Brexit] there was a feeling that there were other places in Europe. ”

Hjulberg says he was surprised by the number of Finnish students in the Netherlands.

“I didn’t know there were so many Finns there. There were an awful number of Finnish students in psychology in different year courses. They started to appear somewhere like mushrooms in the rain, ”he laughs.

In the Netherlands Hjulberg appreciated the interdisciplinary nature of his studies: his own bachelor’s degree is in psychology and his master’s degree in economics.

“There is an opportunity to study for a bachelor’s degree somewhere and do a master’s degree somewhere in a completely different faculty. And these opportunities are being talked about. ”

According to Hjulberg, interdisciplinarity is also reflected in Dutch culture, which is open and easygoing, relaxed. People do not compartmentalize their science in the same way.

Hjulberg has not studied at universities in Finland, but the only thing he heard he wanted in the Netherlands is activity in student organizations.

“The Dutch lived on their own frat in his house [opiskelijataloissa], but they are mainly for the Dutch. ”

Board of Education According to Heliövaara, there are several reasons for the popularity of the Netherlands, such as language and location near Finland.

“The reasons are also cultural: many have found it easy to go to the Netherlands. The Netherlands is fluent in English and has many English-language training programs. ”

The country’s popularity as a country of study also feeds itself through social media, for example.

“Finnish students in the Netherlands have their own Finnish groups where they talk about studying in the Netherlands. The semi-radio effect has worked. ”

Britannian There is as yet no actual statistical information on the impact of the EU difference, brexit, on the choice of degree, but both this and the coronavirus pandemic may also contribute to the growth in popularity in the Netherlands.

“We are looking for other alternatives alongside Britain,” Heliövaara estimates.

However, he points out that in the case of degree studies, the effects of brexit and pandemics, for example, are slower in the statistics than in exchange studies.

“The pandemic hit exchange studies really hard, but degree studies are different in nature. It provides a full degree while studying in another country. It may be that the studies started before the pandemic, so the studies have to be continued regardless of the situation. ”

Heliövaara is responsible for the National Board of Education World.netonline service, which provides information on study opportunities in different countries, among other things.

Helsinki resident Assistant Principal of Ressu High School and IB Teacher Pia-Helena Bär has also noticed the impact of brexit on target countries and the growing popularity of the Netherlands.

According to him, the declining popularity of Britain as a country of study has increased the popularity of the Netherlands the most among other countries, although more and more students are now leaving for Ireland and Sweden, for example.

“[Britannia] was very popular on the IB line in the past. But then came the Brexes, and they raised prices terribly, ”Bär says.

Degree programs in the Netherlands are not free either, but tuition fees average only a few thousand euros and there is not as much bureaucracy involved in studying as outside the EU.

“There are a lot of English-language programs in the Netherlands. Maybe it is also geographically very accessible if the family lives in Finland. ”

Popular destinations in the Netherlands include Amsterdam, Groningen, The Hague and Leiden, says Ressu’s study supervisor Milla Lalu. The popularity of the Netherlands is also reflected in Lalu’s work – the Dutch university system Studielink use has increased a lot.

The University of Leiden, founded in 1575 near Amsterdam, is also popular with Finns. The university is quite prestigious, and Leiden is a traditional and historic university town, says Ronja Hjulberg, who studied there.

As a whole The number of Finns studying abroad more than doubled in the 2010s. In 2009, 1.4 per cent of the number of students at Finnish universities studied at Finnish universities. In 2018, the figure was already 3.1 percent.

Most of the degrees are completed abroad by students of economics and social sciences and law. They account for more than 40 percent of all students studying abroad.

According to the National Board of Education’s Heliövaara, it is positive that more and more young people are applying for international skills already during their studies.

“In the midst of a pandemic, it is positive to see that Finns are still interested in long-term mobility.”

Important however, it would be that Finland would remember to attract experts back after graduation and not build a competitive position in working life between those who graduated from Finland and elsewhere.

“It is a good thing that the international skills and mobility of Finns are increasing. But is Finland an attractive destination for them to return to? ” Heliövaara is pondering.

Ronja Hjulberg says that about half of her Finnish acquaintances in the Netherlands have returned to Finland after graduation. Hjulberg himself returned to Finland in January when he got a job in Helsinki from Microsoft, from where he is moving to the technology company Oracle this week. There was no obvious return to him.

“It would have been a natural continuum to stay, especially when I did a master’s degree in international business at the store. But when I got a great opportunity from Finland, I thought why not. ”