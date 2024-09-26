Studying | Equality commissioner: Haaga-Helia’s policy raises questions

Study|Every education organizer has an obligation to draw up an equality plan, says the equality commissioner.

Haaga-Helia has come under criticism from students this fall.

At the beginning of the fall, the University of Applied Sciences introduced a policy according to which the grade drops by one notch if more than a quarter of the classes are missed. A quarter covers about two hours in one course.

HS before this week according to the interviewed Haaga-Helia student, the grade of one of his friends dropped when he had to miss more than 25 percent of the courses due to his autoimmune disease.

Students have wondered about the new practice in, for example, the anonymous messaging service Jodel.

In one message thread, the comment that received the most “upvotes”, i.e. likes, is the one that states: “The most fucked up thing is that now the really sick and lynchers are lumped together.”

The article published by HS also sparked heated discussion.

Criticism is pouring in, but what does Finnish law say? Has Haaga-Helia acted unreasonably?

Equality Commissioner Kristina Stenman

Equality Commissioner Christina Stenman reminds that the Equality Act lists different grounds for discrimination.

“These include health status, age, disability, origin and citizenship, among others. Discrimination is about treating a person worse, which is caused by some of his personal characteristics,” states Stenman.

According to Stenman, the act can be classified as discrimination regardless of whether its intentions are intentional or unintentional.

“It depends a little on the individual case, but yes this one [Haaga-Helian linjaus] raises questions from the point of view of the Equality Act,” states Stenman.

Stenman’s According to Just like for someone who uses a wheelchair, it should be possible to make reasonable adjustments at school and in the workplace for a long-term patient. Adaptations are, for example, alternative ways of completing studies.

The obligation to promote equality should also be followed for shorter periods of illness, Stenman states.

If, for example, recovery from surgery or a period of depression is not taken into account when looking at absences, it may be indirect discrimination. In indirect discrimination, a seemingly similar rule or practice puts a person or a group at a disadvantage.

According to Stenman, every education provider has an obligation to draw up an equality plan.

Stenman says that the victim of discrimination has the right to compensation. According to him, the Equality Commissioner cannot make binding decisions about discrimination or compensation, but it can give a reasoned opinion on whether it is discrimination and recommend compensation to the victim.

According to Stenman, the compensation is usually monetary. The amount of the refund varies from a few hundred euros to several thousands.

Stenman says that the equality commissioner receives questions about the equality of higher education institutions every month, so Haaga-Helia’s case is not completely exceptional.

Principal of Haaga-Helia Teemu Kokko told HS earlier this week that Haaga-Helia will change its criticized practice. Stenman feels this is an “excellent thing”.

“The positive thing about this story is that the university has started to change its practice itself. That’s how it works in a good situation, that the operator with the obligation to promote has its own processes in order, if situations arise that start to look unreasonable or discriminatory.”