Studying Britain is no longer participating in the Erasmus program, the doors will be closed to hundreds of Finnish students

Britain has been the third most popular destination for the offshore period in recent years.

Britain no longer participates in the Erasmus student exchange program due to Brexit.

The matter became clear on Christmas Eve when the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained the rejection at the cost of the program. It was a difficult decision, he said, but Erasmus has been very expensive for it, he reasoned.

In Finland, this means that hundreds of Finnish students lose the opportunity to study in Britain in the Erasmus program every year.

According to the National Board of Education, for example, in the academic year 2018–19, 464 university students went to Britain for an exchange period through the Erasmus + program and 118 for internships.

The numbers are large, as Britain has been one of the most popular countries for completing a university degree due to its language and offer, among other things. It has also been the third most popular destination for Erasmus + periods abroad for university students. It has been preceded only by Germany and Spain.

In addition to the university population, a total of almost 600 students from upper secondary schools and primary schools to Britain went on exchange in the 2018–19 academic year, says the National Board of Education.

Board of Education told about the new situation already under Christmas on their website, in which it anticipates the effects of Brexit on study opportunities between Britain and Finland.

According to the National Board of Education, projects that received funding from the current Erasmus + program in 2020 or earlier will normally be completed even when they are multi-annual and continue beyond 2020.

The Erasmus + periods of these projects will normally also be implemented if they start or continue after 31.12.2020. This applies to Finnish periods abroad in Britain and to British exchanges in other program countries.

In addition to university exchanges, the Erasmus program includes vocational training, upper secondary schools, primary schools, early childhood education, youth activities and adult education. The length of the period abroad is a minimum of three months and a maximum of twelve months. It is eligible for travel and subsistence expenses.

If otherwise studying for a degree in the UK, may, according to the Board of Education, complete their studies in accordance with current regulations if they have started in the academic year 2020–2021 or before.

“This also means that students who start in the 2020-2021 academic year or earlier can complete their full degree with current tuition fees and student loan terms, and they will retain a‘ home fee ’status comparable to a British student,” it says on its website.