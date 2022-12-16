Dhe heavy door equipped with an alarm system suggests valuable art objects behind it, which must be protected against access by thieves. But no valuable originals are kept here, but forgeries: Pictures of prominent fraudsters such as Christian Goller, Edgar Mrugalla and Wolfgang Beltracchi, for example. From the latter, the institute keeps the image of a strongly colored harbor landscape in the style of André Derain, painted impasto on old canvas and provided with false gallery stickers and fictitious signs of age on the reverse.

The collection in the Institute for European Art History at Heidelberg University consists of 120 forged paintings, drawings and prints. They call up centuries of art history: Lucas Cranach, Jan Brueghel, Rembrandt, Pablo Picasso, Max Liebermann, Emil Nolde, Wassily Kandinsky. Since last year, Professor Henry Keazor has been building up a study collection with great commitment that is unparalleled in Germany; the institute on the Neckar thus plays a pioneering role among the universities.

As early as the 1980s, Willibald Sauerländer, then director of the Munich Central Institute for Art History, warned the students at the time: “Not only age, place and possibly artist names have to be determined, but first and foremost the false must be distinguished from the real, the distorted from the original. Any interpretation that is not based on a conscientious safeguarding of the findings runs the risk of making forgery or inauthenticity the starting point for untenable or fantastic hypotheses.” Sauerländer emphasized the importance of the “object safeguarding”, which today sounds somewhat old-fashioned, and is intended to distinguish original from forged works of art.









Art forgeries in Heidelberg

Almost like real



The danger of being confronted with a forgery during your studies or later in your professional life is still largely ignored at universities. Teaching staff usually do not deal with counterfeiting and therefore do not sensitize students to the risk of falling for fraudulent objects. Art history is sometimes also the history of forgery. Even renowned professors like Horst Bredekamp, ​​experts like Werner Spies and numerous museum directors have been taken in by forgers in recent years.







Since last year, the State Criminal Police Office in Berlin has made numerous forgeries available to the Heidelberg Institute as permanent loans. Chief Inspector René Allonge and his team want to support research and teaching. The State Criminal Police Offices in Stuttgart and Munich are also important lenders. As Allonge told the FAZ, it is about “better preparing the future art historians to recognize art forgeries”. The students can thus take such objects in their own hands and scrutinize them, examine them critically in terms of style and material and research the provenance. In this way, they train their own connoisseurs, supported by experts from different fields. The research results are then recorded in an internal university database.

The evidence room is overflowing

Not only scientists and collectors benefit from the initiative of the institute, but also the art trade, a possible future professional field for the students. Henry Keazor says the collection allows them to “learn the right thing from the wrong”. Sometimes the trade is already benefiting from the collection of fakes: With the help of a fake charcoal drawing in the style of Max Liebermann, further sheets that come from the same workshop and have previously circulated unrecognized on the art market could be unmasked. But there are also discoveries in the opposite direction: an allegedly forged Flemish painting showing a church interior turned out on closer examination to be an original from the 17th century. Only the signature of the prominent doyen Pieter Neefs was later forged on the picture.

A positive side effect of the collection is that space is made available for new seized objects in the overflowing evidence chambers of the state criminal investigation offices.

A positive side effect of the collection is that space is made available for new seized objects in the overflowing evidence chambers of the state criminal investigation offices. Because the stream of counterfeits, especially from the art trade, is not abating. Private collectors also give the institute false art objects that have been exposed, while dealers who have been cheated themselves have so far held back. But further counterfeiting is welcome in Heidelberg.