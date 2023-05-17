WASHINGTON – When researchers at a nonprofit organization that studies social media wanted to understand the connection between YouTube videos and gun violence, they set up accounts on the platform that mimicked the behavior of typical children living in the United States.

They pretended that they were two nine-year-old boys who like video games. The accounts were identical, except that one selected videos recommended by YouTube and the other ignored YouTube’s suggestions.

The account accepting YouTube’s suggestions was soon inundated with graphic videos of school shootings, tactical weapons training, and instructions on how to turn weapons fully automatic.

One video showed an elementary school girl holding a gun, another showed a shooter using a .50 caliber handgun to shoot a mannequin head covered in blood and brains. Many of the videos violate YouTube’s own policies against violent and gory content.

The findings show that despite YouTube’s rules and efforts to moderate content, the platform has been unable to stop the spread of terrifying videos that could traumatize vulnerable children — or send them down the dark paths of extremism and violence.

“Video games are one of the most popular activities for children. You can play a game called “Call of Duty” without ending up in a gun shop — but YouTube is taking you to those places,” said Katie Paul, director of the Technology Transparency Project, a research group that published its findings about YouTube. this Tuesday.

“It’s not the video games, it’s not the kids, it’s the algorithms.”

Accounts that followed YouTube’s suggestions received 382 different firearm-related videos in a single month, or about 12 per day.

Accounts that ignored YouTube’s recommendations are still receiving gun-related videos, but only 34 in total.