Study | Yle: Kela stated that high school students are given income support more easily than vocational school students

Study|The special status of high school students is outlined in Kela’s employee benefit guidelines.

In trouble high school students in a financial situation receive income support more easily than vocational students in the same situation. There was news about it on Tuesday Over.

The special status of high school students is outlined in Kela’s employee benefit guidelines.

When Kela’s employees decide who gets benefits and who doesn’t, they use Kela’s benefits guidelines. The instructions are intended for Kela’s internal use, but they are public.

When other social benefits are not enough for essential everyday expenses, you can apply for basic income support from Kela. However, before it is possible to receive income support, students over the age of 18 must first apply for a student loan.

This group includes, for example, vocational students. A high school student can still receive income support, even if he has not applied for a student loan.

The guidelines have been valid for two years. It has not been announced to the public.

Kela’s benefits manager Marja-Leena Valkonen told Yle by email that the guidelines were changed because high school studies do not provide professional qualifications that secure a living.