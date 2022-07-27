A couple of years ago, a study of students from the Oxford University found that playing for long periods of time makes people much happier compared to those who don’t. Many people agreed with the outcome, but it looks like the report is about to do a 360-degree turn thanks to a new statement.

Said report was shared once again by the Oxford University and published by TheRoyalSociety, finding “little to no evidence” that playing for many hours is good for players. The user would have to play more than 10 hours to perceive a visible impact. This was measured with levels of anger, frustration, sadness and happiness.

For the purposes of this study, companies such as Sony, microsoft Y Nintendo they gave data of accumulated hours of the following games in a period of six months:

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons

– Apex Legends

–Eve Online

–Forza Horizon 4

– Grand Touring Sport

– The Crew 2

It is worth mentioning regarding the study that the people who reported feeling better when playing are those who wanted to do so, at no time were they forced to perform the recreational activity. This could indicate annotations that were made towards non-hobbyists, since not everyone likes the same hobbies even if they have a certain level of fun.

Via: gonintendo