Study: white bread risks premature death!

A new study warned of the dangers and dire consequences of excessive consumption of pieces of white toast, pasta and other food products that are manufactured or prepared with refined grains, reaching the point of premature death.

A report published by Al Arabiya.net said that a Canadian study indicated that eating many grain products, which consist of grains or cereal flour, have been significantly modified by the mechanical removal of the bran (husk) and wheat germ, either through milling or sifting. Selectivity, it can lead to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and even early death.

Refined carbohydrates, such as croissants, white bread and pasta, rich in fiber are known to be removed, which means they break down faster and lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels when eaten.

Based on the study’s findings, the researchers recommend replacing refined grains with other options, including whole grains, such as brown rice and barley.

A grain is considered “whole” if it contains all three of the original parts – the bran, the embryo, and the endosperm. But if one or more of these three main parts are removed, the pills are referred to as “duplicates.”

The American Whole Grain Board clarified that flour and “white” rice are recovered grains, for example, because the bran and wheat germ were removed, leaving only the endosperm.

The American Whole Grain Council, a non-profit organization concerned with protecting consumers of grains of all kinds, added that “the process of refining grains removes about a quarter of the protein in the grains, and wastes an estimated half to two-thirds or more of the total nutrients, leaving the (refined) grains only Remained as it was in the original ».

Researchers from Simon Fraser University in Canada studied the effects of eating a diet rich in refined grains. The research involved a follow-up of 137,130 participants from 21 countries, including from low, middle and high-income regions.

The grains in the participants’ meals were classified into three groups: refined grains, whole grains and white rice. Refined grains included goods made with white flour, including white bread, pasta, breakfast cereals, biscuits, and baked goods. Meanwhile, wholegrain included any foods made with whole grain flour, wholegrain or cracked whole grains.

The results of the analytical study revealed that participants who consumed more than seven portions of refined grains per day had a 27% risk of early death. This group was also found to have a 33% risk of heart disease, and a 47% risk of stroke.

Professor Scott Lear, the lead author of the study, said: “This study reaffirms previous work indicating that a healthy diet includes limiting processed and over-refined foods.”

Based on the results, the researchers advise that you should limit your intake of refined grains and consider substituting them for whole grains.

The researchers added that «should be encouraged to eat a mixture of grains consisting of less amounts of refined wheat products and greater amounts of whole grains. Reducing the amount of carbohydrates and improving their quality is essential to achieving better health outcomes.