The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that around 42% of adults in the United States have obesity. They added that the condition increases the risk of developing 13 cancer types, accounting for 40% of all cancers diagnosed annually in the country.

Thankfully, recent research published in the journal Lancet Healthy Longevity found that bariatric or metabolic surgery, more commonly known as weight loss surgery, can lower the risk of developing blood cancers by 40%.

Previous Studies

Several studies showed that overweight and obesity are two of the most common risk factors for several types of cancer. Evidence has also shown that obese women are more at risk of developing cancer than obese men. This risk of developing cancer is found to decrease with intentional weight loss.

However, there are limited studies exploring the link between weight loss, obesity, and hematological cancer, commonly known as blood cancer. A specific study explained that being overweight and obese causes inflammation in the body. Obesity, in particular, changes the bone marrow where blood cells are produced. This consequently increases a person’s risk of developing blood cancer.

Recent Research

This recent study suggested considering weight loss surgery for primary prevention in people with obesity, especially women, against blood cancers. It’s a prospective Swedish research at the University of Gothenburg that spanned more than three decades.

The researchers utilized data from the university’s Swedish Obese Subjects (SOS) and Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare’s Cancer Registry. In terms of subjects, they observed 4,047 people.

Specifically, they studied 2,007 obese individuals who underwent weight loss surgery. Then, they compared them to a control group of 2,040 obese people who didn’t undergo surgery. Except for the surgery, both groups were comparable based on age, gender, body composition, psychosocial variables, and cardiovascular risk factors.

Results

Weight loss surgery was associated with a reduced risk of developing hematologic cancer by 36% for the following decades compared with usual care. The study added that the link was only seen among women and their baseline blood glucose levels.

Particularly, the women with high blood sugar at the beginning of the research seemed to benefit from weight loss surgery. According to Prof. Magdalena Taube, the corresponding author of the study, this explains how blood sugar is a critical factor in cancer development.

Thirty-four people in the surgery group still had hematological cancers despite significant weight loss. However, the results were worse in the control group. Fifty-one individuals developed hematological cancers while still at the level of severe obesity.

Most of the blood cancers found were lymphomas. It’s a type of cancer that starts in the lymphatic system (the body’s germ- or infection-fighting network) and when abnormal white blood cells grow. It’s among the most common cancer types in the world.

When lymphomas were studied separately, the surgery group had a lower risk of developing the said cancer by 55%. Those who have undergone weight loss surgery had a 40% reduction in the risk of developing all blood cancers.



How to Prepare for Weight Loss Surgery?

Questions like: “why can’t you eat before surgery?” or “what medical actions to take to fulfill insurance requirements?” should be better discussed with a professional. It’s highly recommended for your personalized presurgical lifestyle program.

This program is supported by a multidisciplinary team of weight loss surgeons, behaviorists/psychologists, nutritionists, clinical nursing staff, and exercise specialists. Hence, it normally takes a long time, up to six months or more, depending on your body’s condition.

Examples of the services you get from this program are:

Personalized lifestyle preparation for pre- and post-surgery Personalized diet for pre- and post-surgery Solutions to nutritional issues and problematic eating behaviors Ways to identify and manage eating sabotages Workout plan for life

Again, the program is personalized based on your body’s needs and preferences. You may also choose which surgical procedure you want. However, the options can be confusing, so it’s always been advised to talk to a doctor to find the most ideal option for you.

How Much Does Weight Loss Surgery Cost?

The cost of weight loss surgery varies widely depending on medical needs, location, and insurance. However, it generally ranges from $7,500 to $30,000 (or more) before insurance. The idea is the more complex the surgery is, the costlier it is.

Remember to fully understand all involved costs not only during the procedure but also before and after it. For example, check whether you have a copay or coinsurance for both the surgeon and the hospital, whether your hospitalization costs are included, or whether you have to purchase specialty foods or medical devices for your post-operative home care.

Final Thoughts

In summary, the recent study supports considering obesity a modifiable risk factor for hematological cancer and weight loss surgery to lower the risk of blood cancer in obese women. The researchers also emphasized that the mechanisms behind this link are multifactorial, making it more complex. They suggested post-surgery metabolic improvements to further reduce the risk of developing blood cancers.