Caffeinated drinks are among the most popular in the world. But a new study warns that these popular beverages can be harmful when consumed in excess.

Drinking more than 400 mg of caffeine a day on most days of the week can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in otherwise healthy individuals, according to the study, presented at a conference in Asia organized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC Asia 2024).

“Regular caffeine consumption can disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to increased blood pressure and heart rate,” said Nancy Kagatara, MBBS, Department of Internal Medicine, Zydus Medical College and Hospital, Dahod, India, lead author of the study.

“Our study sought to determine the effects of chronic caffeine consumption on heart health, specifically restoring heart rate and blood pressure,” she added.

Read also: 10 ways to rejuvenate yourself without caffeine

Chronic caffeine consumption is defined as consuming any caffeinated beverage five days a week for more than one year.

The study authors evaluated a randomized group of 92 healthy, normal-blood pressure individuals between the ages of 18 and 45. All participants had their blood pressure and pulse measured and underwent a three-minute walking test. Blood pressure and heart rate were measured one minute after the test and then five minutes later. The authors recorded information about each participant’s sociodemographic data and daily caffeine intake.

The results found that 19.6% of participants consumed more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, which translates to about four cups of coffee. Chronic caffeine consumption of 400 mg per day has been shown to significantly affect the autonomic nervous system, increasing heart rate and blood pressure over time.

The highest levels of daily caffeine intake were observed in female participants who worked in corporate and managerial roles and lived in urban areas, the researchers said.

Read also… A diet that reduces the risk of heart disease, Alzheimer’s and dementia

Scientists found that those who consumed the highest amounts, consuming more than 600 mg of caffeine per day, had significantly higher heart rates and blood pressure after five minutes of rest following a walking test.

“Because of its effects on the autonomic nervous system, regular caffeine consumption can put otherwise healthy individuals at risk for high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases,” Kagatara said, adding that “raising awareness of these risks is vital to improving heart health for all.”

High blood pressure is associated with an increased risk of coronary artery disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease and dementia.

High blood pressure weakens the heart over time and is a major risk factor for heart disease. In addition to caffeine intake, there are several factors that can contribute to high blood pressure, such as smoking, age, family medical history, and salt intake.

Increasing physical activity, eating a healthy, well-balanced diet, and other lifestyle changes can help lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease.