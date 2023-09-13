An international team investigated the environmental benefits of consuming new alternative foods, based on plants or even mushrooms, that could replace the main products of animal origin.

The study’s authors conducted simulations of dietary change scenarios based on plant-based recipes, containing for example soy proteins or dried beans, which are supposed to provide the same nutritional benefits as animal products.

The researchers noted in the conclusions of their study that they observed “a significant reduction in global environmental impacts expected by 2050, if 50 percent of major animal products, including poultry, beef, and milk, are replaced.”

More specifically, greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture and land use will fall by 31 percent in 2050 compared to 2020, while these emissions are currently expected to increase with population growth and rising incomes.

The net decline in the size of forests and natural lands will “almost completely stop.”

Other benefits include reduced use of nitrogen fertilizers, reduced water use in agriculture and even lower global malnutrition rates.

The decrease in emissions will also be largely due to a decrease in the amount of methane, which is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases produced by ruminant animals during the digestion process and released into the atmosphere.

Eva Wallenberg, a researcher at the American University of Vermont, who participated in preparing the study, confirmed that “plant-based meat is not just a new product. It is also a crucial opportunity to achieve the goals of climate, food security, health, and biodiversity in the world.”

However, she pointed out that “such a transformation will represent a challenge and require a series of technological innovations and political interventions.”

The study’s authors also acknowledge that livestock farming constitutes a source of livelihood for many around the world, especially the poor, and are aware that the intervention of public authorities will be required to ensure a just and socially sustainable “transition” of food systems.