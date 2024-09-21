One by one, the Greek soldiers, their stomachs full after a breakfast of red wine and dry bread, donned bulky insect-like armor as they prepared for battle.

They aimed their spears at wooden targets and their cart was connected to a treadmill motor, but for 11 hours, these elite soldiers of the Hellenic Armed Forces They pretended to fight as if it were the 15th century BC.

They had been recruited for a study to determine whether the Dendra panoply, a 3,500-year-old suit of armor considered one of the oldest known from Bronze Age Europe, could have been used in battle. Or whether it was merely ceremonial, as some experts have argued.

The soldiers wore a replica of the armor and scientists tracked their blood glucose levels, heart rate and other physiological measures, finding that the men’s bodies could withstand wearing the armor, according to a study published in the journal PLOS One in May.

Andreas Flouris, lead author of the study and head of the FAME laboratory at the University of Thessaly in Volos, Greece, where the battles took place, said the simulated combat, as well as other components of the research, showed the armour would have been “a very advanced piece of military technology” at the time.

“If you carry a piece of wood or a rock or maybe something with a bit of bronze on the front, like a spear, someone wearing this armor looks like a giant robot in front of you,” said Flouris, a professor of physiology at the university.

According to research, there are no historical accounts of how Dendra’s armor was used, so the soldiers’ day of combat was based on an analysis of “The Iliad,” Homer’s chronicle of the Trojan War.

The paper’s authors acknowledged that the Iliad does not provide an accurate account of the late Bronze Age wars, which took place about 500 years before Homer wrote the epic poem, but said it was “a rational starting point” for research.

In the combat study, soldiers fought on foot and in chariots, using replica weapons including a spear with blunt edges and a point, and spent a lot of time walking and riding in chariots. They also followed a meal plan created by the researchers, which included a breakfast consisting primarily of dry bread, goat cheese, green olives and red wine.

They could not wear the Dendra armor, which dates to around 1450 B.C. Instead, the soldiers wore a replica made from an alloy made mostly of copper, the closest thing to the original bronze that was available, the study reported.

The 13 unpaid volunteers received two days of training before combat day, which began with a 5:30 a.m. wake-up call. Their physiological data was monitored throughout the day and the study found they were able to fight in the armor, which weighs 23.3 kilograms.

The exercise took its toll: Soldiers showed high levels of fatigue, upper body pain from the weight of the metal and pain in their feet when walking, running, riding in chariots and fighting barefoot, the study reported.