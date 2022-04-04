The schools and institutes of the Region recover two of their non-teaching activities but intrinsic to school life: canteens and study trips and excursions, suppressed since the pandemic began. The Ministries of Health and Education decided to relax anticovid measures in schools in the Region of Murcia “given the high power of immunity and the epidemiological situation.” The lifting of restrictions affects school canteens, dining rooms, students in open classrooms, and recreational and sports activities.

Health and Education already allow the celebration of excursions and study trips, as well as sports and collaborative activities that are planned jointly with other groups of students or schools, “provided that extreme prevention and hygiene measures are taken.” For this reason, the mask will be mandatory in massive events that are held abroad as long as the safety distance of 1.5 meters cannot be respected. The students of the Open Classrooms will also see their restrictions relaxed, since they will be able to take the subjects of Physical Education, Music and Religion together with the students of their reference group.

The Joint Health and Education Commission also now allows the consumption of food in canteens and the suppression of the extension of shifts that had been carried out in school canteens, through the assignment of permanent positions in school canteens.

The commission has adapted the action guide in the event of the appearance of Covid-19 cases in the Region after the publication of the latest strategy carried out by the Ministry of Health. In the event that students enrolled in overnight centers present compatible symptoms of Covid-19 infection, they will be isolated and a diagnostic test for infection will be carried out. If you test positive, you will be kept in isolation for 5 days from the onset of symptoms. In addition, in cases of overnight stay, a study of close contacts will be carried out and a test will be required between days 3 and 5 of their last contact. The workers who care for these students will be considered close contact, which implies carrying out a diagnostic test.