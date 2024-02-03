use Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago Population projections find that by 2100, nearly half of the nearly 30,000 cities in the United States will see a decline in population.

And she says the study The population decline would represent 12%-23% of the population of these cities. The study explains that the consequences of this decline will bring “unprecedented challenges.”

According to the study, these cities may face a loss of basic services such as transportation, clean water, electricity, and Internet access.

Furthermore, the problem posed by the declining population is a “dwindling tax base” that will certainly affect basic city services.

“At the same time, growing population trends in resource-intensive suburban and peri-urban cities are likely to deny access to much-needed resources in depopulated areas, further exacerbating the challenges,” the report states.

The study went on to say: “Although migration can play a vital role, resource distribution challenges will persist unless there is a radical shift away from growth-based planning alone.”

The study found that metropolitan cities with middle and lower household incomes in the Northeast and Midwest will be more likely to see population declines over time than the Western and Southern regions of the United States.

The study's authors predicted that Hawaii and the District of Columbia would see no population loss at all.

While population decline is occurring in many small cities across the country, the phenomenon is occurring in major “urban centers” such as Detroit, Cleveland, and St. Louis, which will occur in a “moderate to slow” manner.

While these cities are experiencing population decline, the “suburban and peri-urban cities” surrounding them are attracting residents, according to the study.

The study indicates that the same population trend is occurring in southern urban centers such as Columbus, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The report pointed out that blue states such as California and New York witnessed a mass migration of residents to the southern red states after the Corona pandemic. The phenomenon, called the “Sun Belt migration,” was driven by high costs of living and high taxes, as Fox Business previously reported.